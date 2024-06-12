How to save money while staying cool, according to Raleigh HVAC expert

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It was a hot one out there on Tuesday, and temperatures are only going up from here.

With temperatures in the 90s expected in the Triangle this week, experts say now is the time to service your air conditioning unit ahead of peak summer heat.

J.D. Anderson owns 919 Fix My AC, an HVAC contractor in Raleigh. He says right now is a busy time of year.

“Once the temperature rises up into the 90s, those air conditioning units that weren’t quite as good as they should be begin to fail and really show their weaknesses, and that’s when we get a high demand for service,” Anderson said.

He pointed out that air conditioning is especially important for pets and people who could be vulnerable to heat.

“That little fear sets in,” he said. “People with pets, elderly folks, expectant mothers.”

While Anderson says the best time to get an HVAC unit serviced is in the spring, he said there’s still time before reaching the hottest summer temperatures.

Staying cool on a budget

After the hottest spring on record, Anderson says you can keep your house cool by keeping up with maintenance.

“Keeping a clean outdoor unit. Keeping clean filters. Changing your filters every 30 days is highly recommended,” he said.

To save money, Anderson also recommends being conscious of your thermostat.

“Don’t raise your temperature during the day when you’re gone for work more than two or three degrees. Let the house stay cool,” he said.

Anderson says companies like Duke Energy also offer rebates for people who change to more energy efficient systems.

“If you have an older system, now is a great time to change your unit,” he explained. “You can lower your electric bill quite a bit by having a newer, efficient, cleaned HVAC system.”

