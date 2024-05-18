How to save money while revamping your outdoor space from an expert

When planning your patio upgrade, there are pricier outdoor flooring options to consider, like porcelain or natural stone. These more expensive materials can give outdoor spaces a more luxe feel, so it is no surprise that they appeal to so many homeowners. However, there are affordable alternatives to many of these flooring options that help you achieve the same look for less. If you are a fan of granite or hardwood, for example, you can save money by purchasing brick or stone instead. “As much as we love the look of granite or hardwood, gravel and used brick/stone do the job for way less dough,” Moran explained in an exclusive interview with House Digest. “And who doesn’t love a bargain?”

You can also save a bit of money by being strategic when it comes to scheduling your material purchases. Monitor prices throughout the year to determine when the materials on your wish list are the lowest in your area. According to Moran, this is often during the winter. “The colder months are also a sneaky time to scout for deals since suppliers want to move material before the snow flies,” she explained. Consider planning your patio upgrade around this.