How to save money while keeping your home cool this summer – WSOC TV

CHARLOTTE — North Carolinians can add keeping cool this summer to the list of things costing more. According to new energy projections, look out for a nearly 8% increase across the country, or about $719 more to cool a home.

If that news burns you up, then listen up: The experts at Consumer Reports share some simple tips you can do right now to save money all summer long.

First, turn up your AC. This might cause a heated argument in your home, but you can save as much as 10 percent a year on heating and cooling by simply adjusting your thermostat seven to ten degrees for eight hours a day. The question is, will you be comfortable?

