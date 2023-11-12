How To Save Money When Indoor Hay Storage Isn’t An Option – Horse Racing News

While storing hay indoors is ideal, it is not always possible. These hay storage tips will help you protect your hay investment.

Cover bales stored outside

When storing outdoors, bales should be covered with a tarp or another durable cover. Tarps and plastic covers can reduced storage losses by half. For round bales stored outdoors, using net wrap or B-wrap reduces storage losses compared to twine.

Water and animal proof the storage site

Do not stack hay under a leaky roof as the potential for mold growth increases with each rainfall event. Plug rodent holes and detour wildlife, such as raccoons and opossums, from living in hay storage areas during the winter months. Not only can rodents and wildlife make a mess of hay storage areas, feces from some wildlife can cause diseases in horses.

Keep hay off the ground

Regardless of indoor or outdoor storage, do not stack hay directly on the ground. Instead, stack bales on pallets to allow air flow and help prevent hay from absorbing ground moisture. Hay bales stored on wet surfaces can have as much as 50 percent spoilage.

Use older hay first

While hay should keep indefinitely if properly baled and stored, seasonal temperature and moisture fluctuations can reduce storage life. Therefore, we recommend feeding hay within two years of harvest and having older hay tested for quality.

Place round bales end-to-end when storing them outdoors

Stacking round bales while stored outdoors usually increases losses as stacking traps moisture and limits drying from the sun and wind. Additionally, buy or bale tightly packed bales, store bales on a well-drained surface, and never store bales under trees or in low lying areas.

