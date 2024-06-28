How to save money this Fourth of July

Barbequing on the Fourth of July is an American tradition, but experts say it could cost more to celebrate the holiday this summer.

“Things are a little more expensive than last year especially if you are entertaining,” Investopedia’s Caleb Silver says. “If you’re making burgers, beef patties for around a dozen people, that’s about $18 right now, propane you’re going to need that or charcoal, that’s around $11 right now.”

But local supermarkets say they’re helping customers combat high prices.

“We have cheaper hot dogs, like RS is a good brand that’s super cheap,” says Connor Garry, meat department manager at Cranbury Supermarket in Norwalk. “$2.49 for an eight-pack, you can’t beat it.”

One Norwalk resident tells News 12 it’s important to stay within a budget while hosting Fourth of July celebrations.

“We actually are hosting a party at our house,” Jodi Leavy says. “We never did the potluck thing until a couple years ago, and we love it now. Everyone is always willing to bring things and you usually say ‘No, don’t worry about it,’ but this year and last year we said let’s try it, and people have been very generous and helpful and it makes the party a lot easier.”

Experts say if you’re celebrating the holiday at the beach or planning to travel, be prepared to pay for parking and sit in traffic.

“We know there are going to be a lot of people on the road this July 4th holiday,” Silver says. “About 70 million people according to AAA.”