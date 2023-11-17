How To Save Money This Black Friday, Cyber Monday Weekend – Forbes Advisor Australia

With Black Friday sales starting already, it’s time to be prepared. Forbes Advisor spoke with Showpo founder Jane Lu for some of her top tips to consumers on how to spend smart during the sale weekend:

1. Start a wishlist: Lu encourages individuals to start a wishlist, especially since Black Friday sales seem to start earlier and earlier every year.

“As an avid shopper, my hack is to start filling up your wishlist now, think of it as window shopping!,” Lu suggests.

This means once your favourite stores go on sale, it’ll make your checkout a breeze.

2. Set a budget (and stick to it): It’s easy to get excited by the sales and add everything to your wishlist, but seeing the total cost is also a good way to make sure you stay sensible and don’t go overboard, Lu says.

“[It makes] checking out come the sale period really efficient and also helps you stay focused and avoid impulsive buying,” she says.

3. Research and prepare: You can also help yourself feel more prepared to not overspend or impulse buy if you research in advance, Lu suggests. By signing up to emails, SMS lists or following brands on social media, you’ll be able to find out about the sale events and promotions in advance so you’re ready to click purchase when the time comes.

4. Be loyal: Another great suggestion from Lu is to sign up for loyalty clubs with your favourite brands, if they are on offer. You may receive early access to sales, previews of what’s to come, and even exclusive offers or bonuses.

5. Familiarise yourself with store policies: Before you make a purchase, it’s worth familarising yourself with the store’s return and refund policy, Lu suggests. This will help avoid disappointment if the item doesn’t meet your expectations.

6. Be wary of scams: Lastly, it’s important to be wary of scams this time of year as more Australians are shopping online for the holiday period. Unfortunately, over the past couple of years, Australians lost a record $3.1 billion to scams in 2022 according to the ACCC’s latest Targeting Scams report.

Social media was a big culprit, with Australians losing $80.2 million to scams often related to fake brand deals online. Always be sure to check that the account you are dealing with is legitimate, and purchase directly from the brand’s website when possible.