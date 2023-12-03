How to save money on your petrol and best ways to fill up

Adding only half a tank of petrol at a time can save you money, as it reduces the weight of your car and therefore uses less fuel.

New research reveals that just one in five motorists can afford to put a full tank of petrol in their car each time they fill up.

And Fuel cards experts iCompario, who carried out the survey, revealed most drivers said they either didn’t have enough money for a full tank or were looking to cut costs as we approach Christmas.

Bob Ruprah from car dealership group, Big Motoring World, explains: “While a full tank can offer peace of mind in not needing to visit the petrol station again for some time, it can affect vehicle weight, so striving for a full tank is actually an inefficient way to refuel.

“Manufacturers have gone to great lengths to remove dead weight from vehicles to improve fuel efficiency, such as no longer carrying a hefty spare wheel and a wheel jack, for example.

“Bearing in mind a fuel tank can carry 60 to 80 litres of fuel, which is almost the same equivalent weight in kg, it makes sense not to haul this additional weight around if it’s not needed.

“This one thing could impact your fuel efficiency by 4%1, which quickly adds up.

“Of course, it isn’t time efficient to fuel for every journey, so fuelling enough for your weekly commute might be a sensible plan. Refuelling with half a tank is another good option to try to improve your fuelling efficiency by not weighing your vehicle down too much.

“Another variable is how far you are from the petrol station. If the journey to the nearest petrol station is a long one then repeated journeys will also affect efficiency, so a common-sense approach is required to work out the best option for you.

“Importantly though, don’t let your fuel tank get too low. Driving with a very small amount of fuel is not recommended as it leaves you open to the possibility of running out of petrol in a dangerous situation.”

Top tips for using less petrol in your car

