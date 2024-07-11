How to save money on your next vacation

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) – If you’re traveling this summer, you might want to take advantage of your credit card points.

Travel Points Bros is a local resource helping travelers make the most of their points. Whether it’s getting a free plane ticket, a discount on your hotel room, or a free all-inclusive resort, Darren and Alex can help you!

Many simply opt-out of the “cash back” option when it comes to their credit cards, but Darren says the redemption rate is better when using points. If you have 60,000 points, that’s worth $600 cash back, but it could be worth 1,500 to 2,000 in rewards.

Darren says you should sign up for a credit card after finding one that works best for you. All you need to do is meet the minimum spend and earn the signup bonus. Then you can use the points to book free travel and repeat the process.

Here’s how Travel Points Bros works: you’ll receive a free custom consultation and plan geared towards your travel goals. From there, they will help you get the most amount points available to you.

Beyond that, Darren and Alex serve as travel agents! This service works well with the other side of their business, but it’s great for those a bit skeptical about signing up for credit cards.

To find more information on Travel Points Bros or to book your free consultation, visit their website here. To schedule a travel agent consultation click here.

