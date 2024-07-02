How to save money on your July Fourth grocery bill

<br />

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado grocery stores are bustling as families across the metro area prepare for the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

The Consumer Price Index is trending lower this summer, but inflation concerns remain. A U.S. Farm Bureau report warns of record-high beef prices, but many will continue to prepare their favorite holiday meals.





“I’ll put burgers, dogs, steaks on the grill,” Evan Royal said.

An Independence Day cookout for 10 people will cost an average of $71.22 this year, up from $67.73 in 2023, according to the Farm Bureau report.

“Americans are still very much impulsive shoppers and may be focusing more on price and value,” University of Denver supply chain expert Jack Buffington told FOX31.

Nonetheless, consumers have more choices as the market becomes more competitive.

“A lot of generic products are pretty much the same products as the branded, and they can be 15% to 20% cheaper,” Buffington said.

The Problem Solvers found a way to feed a family of eight for under $30 by consulting King Soopers spokesperson and expert Jessica Trowbridge.

“The team starts working months and months in advance to make sure that we’re prepared for the holidays,” Trowbridge said.

By selecting basics like hot dogs, brats, buns, veggies and even ice cream varieties that were store brands or on sale, the grocery bill came to $25.46.

Consumer experts say choosing recipes that provide a high yield per serving can help cut your bill along with watching for discounts and sales and collecting coupons before the cooking begins.