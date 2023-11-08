November 8, 2023
Fabian Bitri, of Doylestown, was stunned to see how much his car insurance rate went up recently.


“Seriously, my car insurance went up $500 this year,” said Fabian Bitri, a 32-year-old resident of Doylestown.

“No accidents, no citations, no traffic violations, no claims, no notice,” he said.

Bitri’s dismay comes as Allstate, his insurance provider, added hundreds of dollars to his annual premium, causing his bill to skyrocket from $900 to $1,400.

“If it went up to $100 or $150, I would understand it. But a $500 jump in just a year is hard to accept,” Bitri explained.

Bitri is not alone. A growing number of central Bucks County residents are grappling with soaring costs of insurance. Autoinsurance.com says one in four drivers is now expressing concerns about their ability to afford their premiums.



