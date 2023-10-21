Real Money, a free weekly newsletter giving expert tips on how to save, invest and make the most of your money, is sent every Sunday. You’re reading an excerpt −

Over the past few years I’ve had to get a decent number of small-to-medium sized jobs done around my apartment, and for a while there I thought I’d gotten pretty good at guessing how much things would cost. New hot water system? Can’t be more than $2000. Some quick electrical work? Probably about $300 (I am not a qualified tradesperson).

But every now and then the price of something would absolutely floor me (like a new switchboard; who knew they could set you back nearly $3000?), and I’d have to reassess if the job really needed doing. But often these things aren’t something you can go without, so you bite the bullet and do it anyway.

Try hitting up YouTube and Bunnings for tutorials on how to do simple jobs such as painting and tiling. Aresna Villanueva

What’s the problem?

I’m sure this isn’t a unique experience, especially as Australians spend an a year on various trades. And for the many of us who aren’t electricians, plumbers or carpenters, we’re pretty much left accepting the quotes at face value.

But with even the smallest jobs likely to set you back a few hundred dollars, getting those (often necessary) things done around the house can put a strain on our already stretched budgets. Property-mad Australians also don’t seem to be slowing down on the renos, with showing half of us are planning to do up our houses this year, with a whopping median spend of $25,000.

What you can do about it

If you’re in the market to get some work done around your home, here are some ways to cut back on your costs:

Familiarise yourself with what it should cost: Unless you’re like me and have unparallelled cost-estimation skills, it’s smart to jump on Google and find out roughly what your job will cost. Various websites can provide you with estimates, so you won’t be blindsided when the quote comes through.

Good things come in threes: Stuart Tucker, chief customer officer at tradie-finding platform hipages, says it’s important to get at least three quotes for a job. While this will help you find the cheapest offer, it will also make sure you’re getting the right person for the job, something that can save you money in the long run. “No two quotes are the same. Inclusions, timelines and other elements can impact the cost of a job,” he says. “For example, a quote for a lawn mowing service may be cheaper than an alternative because they don’t collect and dispose of clippings.” Tucker says something done by a tradie that’s not outlined within their quote can end up costing you extra, so be sure to review all details in the initial quote carefully.

Get on the tools: Now, we’re certainly not saying you should start tinkering with your switchboard yourself, but if your job involves some painting or simple tiling, these are things that can easily be done with a YouTube tutorial and a trip to Bunnings. This is especially relevant for bigger jobs like whole-room renovations – the more you can do yourself, the less you have to pay someone else to do. Roping in friends with a promise to pay them in dinner or beer is another great way to save money and have some fun (sort of).

Make compromises: Opting for a cheaper tile or cabinet finish, or reducing the scope of your job can shave a significant amount off the cost. Sure, it might not look as good, but it’ll function just the same! Similarly, putting aside something that doesn’t need to be done right now and saving it until you have a few other jobs to bundle together can save you money too.

