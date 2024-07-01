How to Save Money on Summer Travel, According to Samantha Brown

Angle down icon An icon in the shape of an angle pointing down. Travel host Samantha Brown shared her top tips for saving money on summer travel. Joey Hadden/Business Insider Travel host Samantha Brown says people feel priced out of travel due to rising costs.

Increasing airfare prices and luxury travel trends make dream trips seem unattainable.

Brown recommends finding alternative destinations and adopting a new travel perspective. People feel priced out of travel. That’s according to Samantha Brown, an Emmy-award-winning travel host who has spent the past 20 years bringing destinations to life on TV programs from PBS to the Travel Channel. With increasing airfare prices and the rise of luxury travel, it’s no wonder why more and more people feel like their dream trips are out of reach. But it doesn’t have to be that way. According to Brown, you can have an amazing vacation without overspending. It all comes down to finding worthy alternatives to expensive destinations, hotels, and activities — and shifting your perspective.

Don’t worry about where other people are going. A woman takes a selfie on a yacht. Kamon Supasawat/Getty Images “I think the biggest mistake people make in travel is thinking that the only way to have amazing experiences is to go to all of these top destinations that they see on Instagram,” Brown said. “But if you watch social media, everyone’s going on these super glossy and expensive trips.” Instead of trying to make a faraway destination work on a budget just to keep up with influencers and travel trends, plan your trip based on what you can reasonably afford, even if the destination isn’t far from home. “You don’t have to go to big theme parks or shell out hundreds of dollars on hotels,” she said. “When I grew up, we piled up in a station wagon, went on long trips, and packed a cooler with bologna sandwiches. Our dog Gidget came with us, and we stayed in little motor lodges along the way. And I still love that.”

Consider cheaper alternatives to the hot spots on your bucket list. Montreal and Paris are similar destinations. Joey Hadden/Business Insider, kolderal/Getty Images Maybe a trip to Europe isn’t in your budget this year — especially if you were hoping to see Paris, the host city of the 2024 Summer Olympics. But you don’t have to cross the Atlantic for a European experience. Instead, consider the French-Canadian city of Montreal, which looks and feels like Paris, according to Brown. “Montreal is one of the best cities in the world,” she said. “The 400-year-old city feels like Europe for half the cost.”

Embrace public spaces and events. A street scene in Berlin. Joey Hadden/Business Insider If you want a full day of activities without overspending, Brown suggests visiting a city and exploring its public spaces and community happenings. “Cities have phenomenal free events all summer long, like concerts or theater. Many have amazing splash pads for kids,” she said. “I love places we are all allowed to inhabit without money. And we all get to be there together.” Brown has especially enjoyed walking around with her kids in cities like New York and Amsterdam. “We just get our backpacks and pack and sandwiches, and we go on what I call urban hikes. We just go and see what we find,” she said.

Skip the resorts and cool off in public pools. Brown cools off in a pool in Europe. Courtesy of Samantha Brown To save on lodging and activities — especially when traveling with kids — Brown suggests staying away from resorts and cooling off in public pools. She said they’re particularly nice in cities outside the US. “And the ones in Europe are phenomenal,” she added. Some of the best public pools around the world are in Iceland, Sweden, Germany, and the US cities of Austin and Los Angeles, the BBC reported in 2022. To find public pools in the area, Brown said she uses Google Maps. “I look for little blue squares and rectangles. Those are public pools,” she told BI. “It’s usually free for kids and sometimes $5 for adults, and you get this incredible pool.” She especially appreciates that spending time at public pools allows her children to meet kids from other countries. “I don’t like to stay in high-end resorts that don’t give them that exposure to everyone,” she added.