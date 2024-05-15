How to save money on groceries
How do you save money on groceries? (1:57) What is the Catholic approach to debt? (22:35) Happy feast day of St. Matthias – the new apostle! (42:23) Eucharistic apparition of the Angel to the children of Fatima (44:08)
Prayer of the Archangel of Portugal with the three children at Fatima:
“Most Holy Trinity, Father, Son and Holy Spirit, I adore Thee profoundly and offer Thee the Most Precious Body, Blood, Soul and Divinity of Jesus Christ, present in all the tabernacles of the world, in reparation for the outrages, sacrileges, and indifference by which He Himself is offended. And, through the infinite merits of His Most Sacred Heart and of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, I beg of Thee the conversion of poor sinners.”
