May 15, 2024
How to save money on groceries


How do you save money on groceries? (1:57) What is the Catholic approach to debt? (22:35) Happy feast day of St. Matthias – the new apostle! (42:23) Eucharistic apparition of the Angel to the children of Fatima (44:08)

Resources mentioned : 

Wallet Win Website

Front

 

Listen to episodes for a Catholic take on money 

 

How to Win with Money… the Catholic Way

How to Win with Money… the Catholic Way

 

Episodes with Jonathan and Amanda Teixeira

https://relevantradio.com/?s=Jonathan+and+Amanda+Teixeira

 

Episodes on the Eucharist 

https://relevantradio.com/?cat=23210&s=eucharist

 

Episodes on Fatima 

The Children of Fatima

Fatima & Theology of Woman

 

National Eucharistic Congress

http://www.relevantradio.com/indy 

Prayer of the Archangel of Portugal with the three children at Fatima:

 

“Most Holy Trinity, Father, Son and Holy Spirit, I adore Thee profoundly and offer Thee the Most Precious Body, Blood, Soul and Divinity of Jesus Christ, present in all the tabernacles of the world, in reparation for the outrages, sacrileges, and indifference by which He Himself is offended. And, through the infinite merits of His Most Sacred Heart and of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, I beg of Thee the conversion of poor sinners.”

