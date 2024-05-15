How to save money on groceries

How do you save money on groceries? (1:57) What is the Catholic approach to debt? (22:35) Happy feast day of St. Matthias – the new apostle! (42:23) Eucharistic apparition of the Angel to the children of Fatima (44:08)

Resources mentioned :

Wallet Win Website

Listen to episodes for a Catholic take on money

How to Win with Money… the Catholic Way

Episodes with Jonathan and Amanda Teixeira

https://relevantradio.com/?s=Jonathan+and+Amanda+Teixeira

Episodes on the Eucharist

https://relevantradio.com/?cat=23210&s=eucharist

Episodes on Fatima

National Eucharistic Congress

http://www.relevantradio.com/indy

Prayer of the Archangel of Portugal with the three children at Fatima:

“Most Holy Trinity, Father, Son and Holy Spirit, I adore Thee profoundly and offer Thee the Most Precious Body, Blood, Soul and Divinity of Jesus Christ, present in all the tabernacles of the world, in reparation for the outrages, sacrileges, and indifference by which He Himself is offended. And, through the infinite merits of His Most Sacred Heart and of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, I beg of Thee the conversion of poor sinners.”