How to save money on energy during the summer

(WTNH) – According to the U.S. Department of Energy, heating and cooling your home makes up nearly half of your home’s energy. The kind of heat we’re experiencing now can be scary on our wallets. We are Stretching Your Dollar with a few things you can do before the summer drains your savings.

It’s officially summertime! Chances are you’re running the air conditioner around the clock this week just to stay comfortable. If the cost of cooling off has you sweating, we have you covered.

Besides keeping the AC at 78 degrees Fahrenheit, here are three tips to keep cooling costs low.

The first is to change the filters. This is likely the easiest air conditioning maintenance you can do and yet it’s not done often enough.

Number two, clean the coils on the outside unit. This is especially important if you don’t use a cover because dirt, mud and debris can clog up the unit and make it work sluggishly. Also, make sure the concrete slab is level. If it’s not, the unit will work harder to keep your house cool.

Finally, number three, check the ductwork for leaks. Sealing leaky ducts can lead to major savings on cooling and heating.

Of course, there’s also the simple stuff. Close off the rooms in your house that you’re not using and close the blinds when you leave for work so your AC isn’t working harder than it needs to.