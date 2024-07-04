How to save money and stay cool in the summer

<br />

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — As summer is now in full swing, we are on your side with tips on saving money during the heat.

Jeremy Walden with Lenoir City Utilities Board told 6 News there are several things you can do to save some extra cash. The first thing is keeping up with maintenance.





“Something as simple as changing your air filters out. Routine maintenance from a qualified HVAC company coming out, treating your different units whether its outside, upstairs units, inside units, to make they’re running most efficiently,” Walden said.

Walden said maintenance should be done at least once a year.

Another tip is turning up the thermostat a couple degrees. We’re told the The Department of Energy recommends the thermostat to be set to 78 degrees.

“Roughly they tell you for every degree that you set it below that its’s about a five percent increase on your cost of cooling when you do that, so you can gage that,” Walden said. “Any little bit you can change in you thermostat settings can help.”

Walden added that there are little things that you can do that will help lower the cost.

“Close the blinds. Make sure those doors are shut. Even with circulation, it’s just going to help,” Walden said. “Run your fans your ceiling fans, fans are made to cool people so if you’re not in the room turn the fans off cause they do use energy.”