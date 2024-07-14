How To Plan Your Finances In 2024 – Forbes Advisor INDIA

With a new year, it is the perfect opportunity to focus on something that impacts our daily lives and future aspirations—our finances’ fitness.

Whether you are a seasoned investor or just starting to navigate the complexities of personal finance, the beginning of every year is like a blank canvas – you have the power to paint your financial future by planning your finances with discipline and patience.

In this article, we will look at some strategies that you can use to plan your financial fitness better in 2024.

Steps To Plan Your Finances In 2024

Conduct a Financial Health Checkup

To prepare for the future, one must take a thorough look at the past and learn from mistakes.

When it comes to your finances, you should conduct a complete review of your finances. Assess your income streams, regular expenses, investments and any outstanding debts.

This analysis will provide a clear picture of your financial health and help identify areas for improvement.

Now, you can create a new budget for 2024 – you should always update your budget with changing financial goals and circumstances.

If you’re anticipating significant life changes in 2024, such as starting a family or planning a large celebration, you should incorporate them into your budget.

Set Clear Financial Goals

Start by identifying your short-term, mid-term and long-term financial objectives. Whether it is saving for a house, a dream vacation, or saving up for retirement, having well-defined goals will help provide direction and motivation to work towards these goals.

If achieving these goals seems overwhelming, you can break down your goals into smaller milestones with realistic timelines – this will keep you motivated without feeling overwhelmed.

Plan for Retirement

While retirement may seem like a distant reality, the earlier you start planning, the more robust your financial cushion will be in your golden years.

And while you make your retirement plan, remember – it doesn’t need to be a document written in stone. The plan should be a living document that adapts to changes in your life. You should regularly review and adjust your retirement contributions and investment choices.

You can engage with a financial advisor to help you make a personalised retirement plan that aligns with your goals and risk appetite.

Build an Emergency Fund

An emergency fund, as the name suggests, is a fund that you should build over time – this fund acts as a financial safety net to help during uncertainties of life (like sudden medical emergencies or income loss).

It is recommended to have at least six to twelve months of your living expenses stashed away in your emergency fund.

Clear High-Interest Debts

High-interest debt, particularly from credit cards or personal loans, can significantly hamper your financial growth in the long run. Consider repaying all your debts as soon as you can, to avoid paying compound interest over a long time.

If managing multiple debts becomes overwhelming, you can seek guidance from a qualified advisor for a structured debt management plan.

Evaluate Insurance Policies

Health is wealth. Period. The rising costs of healthcare in India makes it important to have insurance coverage – you should secure yourself and your loved ones with adequate health coverage.

If you already have health insurance cover, you should evaluate your current health insurance policy – consider factors like coverage limits, exclusions, and premium charges.

If you own a property and automobiles, you should also consider getting property insurance and vehicle insurance.

Whether it’s life, health, home or automobile insurance, each policy contributes to helping you stay financially fit.

Evaluate Your Investment Portfolio

Financial planning is not just about savings and expenses. Investing is also a crucial part of it. If done in the right way, investing can help you accumulate wealth over time. More than the end product, getting the asset allocation right is of utmost significance.

From traditional avenues like fixed deposits and gold to more dynamic options like equities and mutual funds, understanding the pros and cons of each & the right asset mix is essential to make smart investing decisions.

You should regularly assess your portfolio and analyse which investments are doing well, and which are not. You can then rebalance your portfolio to maintain a healthy mix of stocks, bonds and other asset classes. Staying invested in the right asset class for a long period of time while tiding over market uncertainties is critical to long-term financial fitness.

Remember, ARC Formula i.e asset allocation, regular investing and power of compounding help you create wealth over the long run.

Plan your Taxes

Planning your taxes is not just about saving money; it’s about optimising your resources and ensuring that you make the most of deductions and exemptions.

You can explore tax-saving schemes like the EPF/PPF, National Pension Scheme. Carefully choose the old or new regime that helps you bring down your overall tax outgo.

With careful planning and smart investments, you can not only reduce your tax liability but also grow wealth over time.

Aim for a Balanced Lifestyle

Financial fitness is more than just numbers; it’s about achieving a balanced lifestyle. While you should try and optimize your income, you should also allocate funds for activities that make you happy.

Whether it’s a hobby, travel, or other leisure activities, having a budget for enjoyment activities can motivate you to maintain your financial discipline in other important areas.

While you’re planning your financial goals, you should also prioritise your mental health. Stress and anxiety can lead to poor decision-making and reduce overall happiness.

You can consider including activities like meditation, regular exercise, and hobbies in your regular routine to strike a healthy work-life balance.

After all, a healthy mind contributes to clearer financial decisions and resilience in the face of challenges.

As we wrap up the essential strategies of financial planning for 2024, remember that this isn’t just about managing numbers in a bank account. It’s about crafting a lifestyle that aligns with your values, and long-term goals.