February 6, 2024
Birva Shah and Karan Kamerkar chose a Mexican resort that specializes in Hindu ceremonies.


The day Karan Kamerkar and Birva Shah got married in Mexico was also the first time they saw the venue in person, or even set foot in the country. 

The New Jersey couple’s first trip to Quintana Roo – the Mexican state home to Cancun and sunny beaches – was also their destination wedding in November 2023 with about 300 of their friends and family.

They had looked at venues like wineries around the New York area but had yet to find the right fit or cost for a big Indian wedding. The idea to tie the knot elsewhere sparked after the couple, who got engaged on New Year’s Eve in 2022, attended a wedding for some friends in Jamaica. “We saw how easy it was for everyone to get around the resort,” Kamerkar told USA TODAY. “We wanted to not make it just around the wedding. We wanted people to enjoy themselves.” 



