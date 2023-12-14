How to make sure your product is produced well.

As Jordy’s mentor and celebrity stylist Alizé Demange says, “It’s probably the hardest part of building a brand: getting your samples right, getting your numbers right, finding the right manufacturer.” Jordy has learnt this the hard way—he’s already on his third sample. It takes time and money to get these sorted and find the right reliable business partner.

In this challenge, through trying to find the right partner, Jordy travels to Paris to learn that he is able to increase his price point. “Why would you give Vivienne Westwood 600 and give yourself 120?” asks expert Pablo Attal who spots Jordy’s designer trainers. They both agree that Jordy’s low price point is down to him doubting himself. The key to making money is by maximizing your profits and being bold and brave about it.