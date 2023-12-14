December 15, 2023
How to make sure your product is produced well.


As Jordy’s mentor and celebrity stylist Alizé Demange says, “It’s probably the hardest part of building a brand: getting your samples right, getting your numbers right, finding the right manufacturer.” Jordy has learnt this the hard way—he’s already on his third sample. It takes time and money to get these sorted and find the right reliable business partner.

In this challenge, through trying to find the right partner, Jordy travels to Paris to learn that he is able to increase his price point. “Why would you give Vivienne Westwood 600 and give yourself 120?” asks expert Pablo Attal who spots Jordy’s designer trainers. They both agree that Jordy’s low price point is down to him doubting himself. The key to making money is by maximizing your profits and being bold and brave about it.



Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

How much does it cost to run the best electric cars?

How much does it cost to run the best electric cars?

December 15, 2023
Divyanshi Sharma

Elon Musk is soon going to allow you to send money, make payments on X

December 15, 2023

You may have missed

Two Dutch cities start selling legal cannabis amid pilot program

Two Dutch cities start selling legal cannabis amid pilot program

December 15, 2023
There may be a cut in interest rates soon. Here's what this means for your finances.

There may be a cut in interest rates soon. Here’s what this means for your finances.

December 15, 2023
Ofgem plans to add £16 to energy bills to help suppliers recover £3 billion in bad debts

Ofgem plans to add £16 to energy bills to help suppliers recover £3 billion in bad debts

December 15, 2023
NFT gaming token explosion: Apmax and Bloodloop are leading the way – Cryptosaurus

NFT gaming token explosion: Apmax and Bloodloop are leading the way – Cryptosaurus

December 15, 2023
The next big crypto to buy in 2024

The next big crypto to buy in 2024

December 15, 2023
Nine breakthroughs for climate and nature in 2023 you may have missed

Nine breakthroughs for climate and nature in 2023 you may have missed

December 15, 2023