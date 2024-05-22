



It’s bull market season, and there’s a lot of cash lying around for the taking. The bull market comes with different opportunities to earn, such as selling what you’ve accumulated, trading memecoins, etc. However, one of the most underutilized streams is crypto presales. We’ve talked about crypto presales lately, including the best presales to invest in. Interestingly, there are some presales we believe can likely outperform Bitcoin in 2024. This article builds on that. We’ll show you steps-by-step how to make money with crypto presales, and some tips for investing in presales.

Find the presale There’s a concept in crypto called the “first movers advantage.” This means making profits from investing in good projects early enough. So, the first step to securing this advantage is to find the presales. Thankfully, there are lots of places to find crypto presales. You can leverage reputable crypto media platforms like Coingape. We frequently publish articles on upcoming crypto presales.

Crypto Twitter is a good place to search. Lots of projects share details of their presales on Twitter. In addition, you can follow crypto pages dedicated to presales.

Platforms like Telegram are useful tools for finding crypto presales.

Crypto launchpads like Binance share updates on upcoming presales on their websites. This is a good place to find your preferred presale.

Evaluate the presale Once you’ve spotted your presale, the next step is to evaluate it. Evaluating means analyzing the project’s legitimacy, value, and market potential. One of the best tips for investing in presales is to ensure you only invest in projects you believe in, and have researched. So, what are you looking for in your evaluation? Evaluate the team. A project is as good as the team behind it. Before committing your funds to a presale, ensure you research the team. Is any team member involved in a questionable project? Have they participated in successful projects? It is best to avoid projects with anonymous team members, as it could be a red flag.

Evaluate their market potential. Who are their competitors? Is there a unique edge? A project with no unique advantage will likely get swallowed by the intense competition in crypto today.

Evaluate their community and social media presence.

Participate in the presale Once you are satisfied with your evaluation, the next step is to participate in the presale. Presales happen pretty quickly, so ensure you stay informed on all developments. Some presales require you to join a whitelist, or complete certain tasks to be eligible. Next, prepare your wallet. Ensure your selected wallet is compatible with the token. Also, ensure your wallet is funded to cover fees. Look out for the instructions on how to participate on their page. Once you’ve gotten the token, you are almost set to make money from presales.

Plan your exit strategy Projects often try to secure listings on reputable crypto exchanges like Binance, eToro, KuCoin, and OKX. These listings are often good sources of visibility for the project and lead to price appreciation. For example, Avalanche got off to a good start after its launch. It’s always best to plan your exit strategy ahead of time. Ensure you have a well-defined selling strategy. Are you going to sell once the token hits $1? How much token would you sell? It’s always best to set a price target for your crypto. This way, you can make a profit once the price reaches a certain point.

Plan your risk management Crypto presales can be very lucrative. But it is not risk-free. Things can easily go south if the project fails or rug pulls. So, part of the process is preparing your risk management strategy. Here are a few suggestions Don’t invest more than you can lose.

Diversify your investment. Invest in different presales for higher chances of success.

Decide how long you plan to hold or sell.

Conclusion Investing in crypto presales can be lucrative and a good source of passive income if you follow the right steps. With the bull market expected to intensify, lots of presales will pop up. This can be a chance to make profit. However, it is important to embrace caution as you seek to invest.





