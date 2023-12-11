Play-to-earn (P2E) games give players the chance to earn tokens through in-game achievements. Learn how to make money playing crypto games.

Crypto projects in gaming are different because they provide the chance to potentially earn money through various advantages like having complete control over your assets, clear conditions, and safeguards against cyber attacks. This has attracted the attention of traders and an increasing number of regular people who are starting to take an interest in crypto video games, especially when there’s an opportunity to earn.

Pros and cons of cryptocurrency games

Similar to any other form of digital entertainment, non-fungible token (NFT) leisure comes with its own advantages and drawbacks. Some of the positives include:

For traders new to blockchain games, navigating the vast array of choices can be overwhelming. Below, we provide a detailed analysis of the top six crypto games to make money. These NFT games are compatible with both phones and computers.

Most popular games to earn crypto

Meme Kombat

The Meme Kombat platform emerged in September as a notable addition to the market, drawing attention due to its integrated features. Its popularity stems from the unique ability for users to engage in thrilling virtual battles while also earning cryptocurrency. Notably, the platform’s presale has been impressive, garnering investments exceeding $63,000 in a relatively short time since its launch.

The crypto gaming platform operates through two main mechanisms: staking and betting. Through staking, users can deposit their cryptocurrency holdings and earn interest, even during the asset’s presale phase, providing a means to generate long-term income. In the betting aspect, users can place bets on the outcomes of virtual battles against others or the computer.

This project boasts transparent tokenomics, with all 12 million coins issued made available to regular investors. Fifty percent of the assets are allocated to presale, 30% are earned as rewards for staking and betting, and the remaining 20% is evenly divided between decentralized exchanges and community rewards.

Wall Street Memes

Every project begins with an idea—a striking image, video, or an impactful event. Inspired by the WallStreetBets group’s challenge to hedge fund Melvin Capital in 2021, which led to increased GameStop shares, Wall Street Memes conceived the WSM token.

WSM’s meme coin aims to offer a different perspective on the market, stemming from that significant event.

Transparency and honesty during presales are the company’s main focus. The project’s tokenomics supports this ethos. All 2 billion coins issued by WSM are available for purchase. Half of these tokens are presently accessible during the presale, while the remaining assets will be allocated for listings (20%) and rewarding participants (30%).

Additionally, Wall Street Memes organized an Airdrop where five individuals among the participants stand a chance to receive $50,000 worth of meme coins.

Alien Worlds

Alien Worlds is a decentralized universe that simulates economic interactions and rivalries among players. The core concept involves sharing specialized knowledge with Earth’s inhabitants.

This knowledge allows players to explore diverse planets and engage in mineral mining. The gameplay revolves around competing for Trillium (TLM) required to govern independent planetary organizations known as planets DAOs. Players also unlock additional game features.

Within the Alien Worlds platform, players can acquire NFTs for mining TLM, participating in battles, and accomplishing in-game missions. Users can strategize by buying, holding, or spending NFT objects based on their chosen approach.

The game universe comprises distinct planets, each governed by its decentralized organization. Planetary plots and individualized NFTs possess unique characteristics like cryptocurrency amounts and mining speeds. Players can utilize these plots in various ways, while in-game tokens are instrumental in acquiring game items and completing tasks.

Axie Infinity

Currently, the Axie Infinity project boasts one of the largest fan bases and is the most played game. Interestingly, the majority of its fans are located in Asian countries.

The objective of the game is to breed NFT animals called Axie. Each Axie possesses its unique genetic code, making them unique. Interestingly, when bred, certain traits—both positive and negative—are inherited by their offspring. These resulting creatures can be directly traded on the in-game market. The more distinct the features an Axie holds, the rarer and more valuable it is considered.

To begin playing, players need to purchase a minimum of three Axies. These creatures are used for breeding, player-versus-player battles, completing in-game tasks, and embarking on adventures. Impressively, this option is part of the NFT games available for Android users.

Players manage a virtual farm as their “home base,” where they can breed and upgrade their Axies. By enhancing the combat capabilities of their pets, players can breed more impressive offspring, increasing their value for potential sale.

Gods Unchained

The main objective involves collecting cards, which players can obtain by winning battles or purchasing them from other players.

In tournaments, players aim to diminish their opponent’s life points to zero for victory. Winning battles earns experience points, which contribute to leveling up. Progressing to higher levels rewards players with new cards to add to their collection. These individual cards can be traded within the game’s internal marketplace, where GODS, the game’s native tokens, are used for transactions. The competition’s ultimate goal is to secure as many victories as possible and gather the entire collection of cards.

Let’s compare this project to traditional card games. NFTs serve as a safeguard against changes that developers might make, commonly known as nerfs. Utilizing the Ethereum blockchain prevents the devaluation of card parameters.

Upon registration, new players receive access to the starter deck, granting them the chance to engage in tournaments right away. It’s important to note that each player is provided with a different set. As players gain experience, they can also acquire virtual collectible items.

Sorare

Sorare is a football-themed gaming project built on the Ethereum blockchain. Players create unique teams and collectible cards that can be traded among users. All transactions are recorded on the blockchain. In-game rewards are earned based on progress, victories, and completing quests.

With over 600,000 registered users, Sorare stands out as one of the most popular NFT games.

Earning rewards isn’t solely based on scoring goals; the game also encourages referrals. Players receive extra rewards not just for bringing in new users but also for their active participation.

Newcomers receive a set of cards, but these cards are notably weaker. Relying solely on these cards for significant game progress is nearly impossible. Consequently, the game subtly encourages users to invest in more powerful cards.

Conclusion

It’s crucial not only to focus on earning money but also to enjoy the gameplay itself. Games that offer monetary opportunities present various tasks and quests. Completing these tasks may help increase profits.

FAQs

What is a play-to-earn game? Play-to-earn is a gaming concept in which players are rewarded as they play and progress in the game. Game rewards can be exchanged for in-game stores or real cryptocurrency exchanges. Are crypto games legal? Yes. There are numerous crypto games available online that offer opportunities to win or earn money. When selecting a crypto game, it’s important to check the legitimacy and reputation of the provider to ensure the game is trustworthy. Can I earn crypto by playing games? Yes, but the amount can vary, and the process might not necessarily result in substantial earnings. In blockchain-based crypto games, users can earn rewards by engaging with the game. These rewards, often tokens, are obtained by completing tasks and spending time in the game. What is the best NFT game? Defining the best NFT game is subjective, as preferences differ among players. Axie Infinity is one of the most popular NFT games, boasting millions of active players. This play-to-earn game allows players to earn AXS tokens while playing, which can then be utilized in the platform’s governance.

