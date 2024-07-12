How to Make Money on TikTok — in 300 words or less

If you have TikTok, chances are that you spend a lot of time — or at least more than you should — on the app. That means you often see people who managed to make TikTok content creation their full-time job. It sounds like a pretty good side hustle. But how do you monetise TikTok?

When we think of people making money from TikTok, we immediately picture influencers with aesthetically pleasing grids and vlogs.

But if you know how to navigate the system, anyone can do it.

So, if you want to monetise TikTok, media update’s Alrika Möller has the deets.

There are two ways to make money from TikTok videos: the Creator Fund and sponsored content.

How do you join the Creator Fund?

The Creator Fund was created by the powers that be at TikTok to motivate users to create quality content — and a lot of it.

Unfortunately, you have to meet specific requirements to apply to be a part of the Creator Fund. These requirements are:

living in a country with access to the Creator Fund (United States, Brazil, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Japan and South Korea)

being eighteen or older

having a personal account

having at least 10 000 followers and 100 000 video views in the last 30 days

posting original content of at least sixty seconds long, and

adhering to ‘community guidelines‘.

If you are a part of the Creator Fund, it is reported that you can get paid around USD$0.03 (R0.54) per 1 000 views. You can also make money through the ‘gifts‘ that your followers can send you.

How do you get sponsored for creating content?

If you live in any country that does not have access to the Creator Fund, sponsored content will be your bread and butter.

Brands will sponsor you if you:

have a large number of followers

get a lot of views and engagement , and

have an audience that fits the brand.

The payment then depends on your contract with that brand — so feel free to negotiate.

This means there is value in hitting big numbers, regardless of where you live.

