How To Make Money On Pinterest — 6 Ideas

How to Make Money on Pinterest getty

While many see Pinterest as “just another social media platform,” there is also serious potential to create income from the platform. Because of this, more and more creators are wondering how to make money on Pinterest just as they have with Instagram, YouTube and TikTok. Pinterest, a visually-driven platform known for its inspiration and discovery, offers unique opportunities to monetize content and earn a substantial income. With over 518 million active users, Pinterest provides a vast audience for promoting products, driving traffic to websites and leveraging affiliate marketing. By strategically using Pinterest’s features and tools, creators can turn their pins into profit.

Strategies For Earning Money On Pinterest

There are multiple ways to earn money on Pinterest, including affiliate marketing, promoting products, driving traffic to a blog or website and selling your own products or services. Diversifying and prioritizing several methods to maximize your earning potential can be quite lucrative.

Affiliate marketing involves pinning images linked to products with your affiliate code, earning commissions on sales. Promoting products, either your own or others’, can drive significant revenue, especially if you have an engaged audience. Additionally, directing traffic from Pinterest to your blog or website can boost ad revenue and sales of digital products. Selling your own products, such as digital downloads or printables, directly through Pinterest can also be lucrative. The method that makes the most money often depends on your niche and audience engagement, but a combination of these strategies generally yields the best results.

1. Pinterest Creator Fund

The Pinterest Creator Fund is an initiative designed to support and elevate underrepresented creators on the platform by providing financial and educational resources. This fund helps creators grow their presence on Pinterest and monetize their content more effectively.

To sign up, creators must apply for free during the fund’s open application periods, which are announced on Pinterest’s official channels. Once accepted, participants receive financial grants, equipment and access to educational resources to improve their content quality. To be successful in the program, you must consistently create high-quality, engaging pins and participate in the program’s training sessions. The earning potential varies, but being part of the Creator Fund can significantly enhance your ability to monetize your Pinterest presence through increased visibility and improved content strategies.

2. Pinterest Affiliate Content

Pinterest affiliate content involves creating pins that link to products or services you recommend and using affiliate links to earn commissions on sales generated through your pins. This strategy allows you to monetize your Pinterest traffic by promoting products relevant to your audience and to those who organically stumble upon your pins during their Pinterest searches.

To get started, you can join free affiliate programs like Amazon Associates, ShareASale, Like to Know It, or any other affiliate network that aligns with your niche. After joining, you can create pins that include your affiliate links. To be successful, you’ll need to put time and effort into tasks that may include researching products, creating appealing pins and optimizing them with relevant keywords. The earning potential can be significant, depending on your audience size and engagement, the type of products you’re linking to and the percentage that the company is offering you as an affiliate commission. Successful affiliate marketers on Pinterest can earn hundreds to thousands of dollars per month, making it a viable and lucrative method for monetization.

3. Brand Partnerships

The same way many content creators and influencers partner with companies to promote their products on Instagram and TikTok can apply to Pinterest. Creators can promote a brand’s products or services through their pins, creating sponsored content that aligns with their audience’s interests. These partnerships can significantly boost your income by leveraging your influence and reach on the platform.

To get started, you need to build a substantial and engaged following. Brands are more likely to partner with influencers with a proven track record of high engagement and quality content. You can reach out directly to brands or join influencer marketing platforms like AspireIQ or Hashtag Paid that connect influencers with potential sponsors. Joining these platforms is typically free, but creating high-quality content that meets the brand’s standards requires time and effort. The earning potential for brand partnerships varies widely based on your audience size and engagement rate. Influencers can earn anywhere from $100 to several thousand dollars per sponsored pin, making it one of the most lucrative ways to monetize your Pinterest presence. However, it may be the most inconsistent as different brands deal with different goals, budgets and timelines.

4. Sell Digital or Physical Products

Many creators are also selling digital or physical products on Pinterest. They use the platform to promote and sell items such as eBooks, printables, crafts, clothing or other merchandise directly to their audience. This method allows creators to monetize their Pinterest following by offering products that resonate with their niche.

To get started, you must set up an online store using platforms like Etsy, Shopify, or Amazon. Create high-quality pins showcasing your products with links directing users to your store. Remember that setting up an online store may involve initial costs, such as website hosting fees or listing fees on platforms like Etsy. There can potentially be a significant amount of time and effort required for tasks such as creating product listings, managing inventory and handling customer service. The earning potential is substantial, depending on your products’ popularity and your audience’s size.

5. Monetizing Your Blog

One of the most popular ways creators monetize with Pinterest is through their blogs. By driving traffic from Pinterest to your blog, you can significantly increase your earning potential as you may see an increase in ad clicks, affiliate link clicks and purchases, and more sales of your digital products and services.

To start, create a blog with engaging, high-quality content that resonates with your target audience. Sign up for ad networks like Google AdSense or Mediavine, and join affiliate programs to include affiliate links in your posts. There might be initial costs for web hosting and domain registration, but many monetization methods do not require upfront payments. Your blog upkeep each month will typically involve regularly updating with fresh content, optimizing it for search engines, and promoting it on Pinterest. The earning potential varies widely, with some bloggers making a few hundred dollars a month, while others earn thousands.

6. Selling Your Physical Products

Selling your physical products on Pinterest allows you to reach a vast audience by showcasing your merchandise directly on the platform. This approach can drive traffic to your online store and increase sales.

To get started, you must set up a Pinterest business account and integrate your online store using platforms like Shopify or WooCommerce. Pinterest offers a streamlined process to upload your product catalog, enabling users to shop directly from your pins. No direct payment to Pinterest is required, but there may be costs associated with your e-commerce platform. You can expect to spend time setting up your shop, creating appealing product pins, and maintaining your monthly inventory. The earning potential is substantial, especially if you consistently create high-quality pins and engage with your audience.

Bottom Line

Making money on Pinterest involves strategies like affiliate marketing, brand partnerships, and selling products. You can turn your Pinterest presence into a profitable venture with the right approach and consistent effort. Utilize the platform’s tools and resources to maximize your earning potential and engage your audience effectively.