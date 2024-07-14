How To Make Money In Stalcraft: X

Stalcraft X is a popular FPS MMO set in the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone. You need to survive in this apocalyptic world filled with mutants and anomalies by crafting weapons, suits and equipment. You can choose to fight solo or team up with your friends and become the strongest in your faction.







While surviving might sound easy, everything in this world requires money. Whether you want to buy food, equipment or even craft weapons, you will need rubles, the in-game currency. To help you farm tons of rubles and have an easier time surviving, here are all the ways you can make money in Stalcraft X.





Always Sell Your Junk

The easiest and beginner-friendly method of farming tons of rubles in Stalcraft X is by collecting and selling scraps. While you’re out exploring the world, you will find lots of containers, barrels and crates lying around. Each of them contains some loot, most of which might be labeled as scrap.





While you might think that gathering those scraps would be useless for you, it, in fact, is quite the opposite. You can collect a lot of scrap items which can be sold at huge prices to the NPC Traders. Whether you’re a Stalker or a Bandit, this method is the best way to start making money.

To make this process easier, you should

carry ‘Stashes’ with you

, which can allow you to hold a lot more scrap and junk items, while also providing you with the luxury of having enough space in your backpack for rarer items.

Make The Most Out Of The Auction House

Once you’re past the early game, the Auction House becomes the key money-making machine for any Stalcraft player. You can sell almost anything you can find on the Auction House, whether its food, weapons or even loot from an enemy corpse. But, listing items at the Auction House also costs Rubles.





To ensure that you get the most bang for your buck, you should prioritize selling items like, Schematics and Artifacts, as even the lowest of them would sell for 500,000 Rubles to even above a million. Other good items to sell include food, medicine and weapons as they net you a good profit margin from sale.

You can also sell almost any item at the auction house, but to actually get them to sell, you need to

price them lower than the current market price

. This method is

suitable for late game players

with tons of resources because the profit margin for individual items will be lowered.

Complete Quests And Delivery Contracts





A popular method for farming easy money and that too in a short time is from completing quests and delivery contracts. Regardless of whether you’re a veteran or a newbie, finishing these quests is something you should do at every stage of Stalcraft X.

You can earn upwards of 20,000 Rubles along with lots of important crafting items like pickles just from completing your daily and weekly quests. Delivery contracts, on the other hand, cost money to accept but provide more valuable rewards, including Rubles, once you complete them.

You should be careful when handling the rewards from these quests, since they are

unbound items

. So, if you go out exploring with quest rewards in your inventory, you will lose them on dying, and they can

be looted and claimed by other players.

Clear Faction Outposts And Camps





If you’re a more PvP focused player, then you can clear faction outposts and mutant camps to make lots of Rubles easily. These camps and outposts can be located on your in-game map and provide a guaranteed 15,000 Rubles for clearing an outpost.

When clearing these outposts, you should

beware of confronting enemy players

from the opponent faction. If you’re able to take them down, be sure to loot them, since more often than not, player corpses are much more valuable than NPCs.

Not just that, you can also get tons of scraps, items and even weapons from the corpses and containers at the outposts and camps. Overall, if you clear a camp or outpost and loot all the crates and corpses, you can acquire around 30,000-35,000 Rubles in loot value.

If you’re only interested in killing and looting enemy players, then rather than heading towards outposts,

you should go to ‘The Bar’ in the center of the Rostok Factory.

That location is always sprawling with players from the opponent faction, and they carry tons of valuable loot.



Go On Anomalous Rift Runs

While PvP isn’t for everyone, there are also PvE options for players to farm money in Stalcraft X. Among them, the easiest option to farm Rubles, without having to engage in combat, is by clearing Anomalous Rifts. These are events which spawn across the map and require an Anomalous Installation to clear.

You will need 2,100 Rubles to buy one of these Anomalous Installations from the Trader NPC, but clearing just one rift is more than enough to recoup the investment, and you can use the item for multiple rift runs. You can earn around 10,000-15,0000 Rubles in loot from clearing the rifts.

When you start a Rift, multiple wisps will spawn which will try to harm you. You can either kill them, or dodge them. But, if you clear rifts from

midnight to 4:00 am in-game time

, the wisps won’t be hostile, making it the

best time to go on Anomalous Rift runs.



Clear Proto-Electro Clusters

Another event, similar to Anomalous Rift, but more profitable and a bit more difficult, is the Proto-Electro Cluster. Similar to the rifts, these clusters spawn across the map, but do not require an item to trigger. But, clearing these are a bit more difficult and if you aren’t careful, you might end up dying.

You need to stay near the cluster while dodging the proton bombs which spawn near you. Clearing them provides you with proton dust and tons of rare crafting items which you can sell for a profit. Every Proto-Electro cluster can net you around 15,000-20,000 Rubles in loot value.

The damage you take from the bombs is dependent on the kind of armor you have equipped. You can get killed in 2–3 explosions if you don’t have proper armor. The

best armor for this event is the Scientific Suit

, which reduces the damage you take from these bombs.



Be On The Lookout For Airdrops

If you’re lucky, there’s another great way for you to get tons of rubles without having to do much. This is from looting Airdrop Containers. These drops spawn across the map and can be seen as a parachute supply box which slowly descends to a location.

While you can get killed by snipers or players hidden nearby, the risk of looting these crates is worth the reward. The average loot value of the airdrop crate can vary from around 50,000-70,000 Rubles, while it may even end up having rare items like Schematics or Artifacts, which can net you upwards of 200,000 Rubles from auctioning.

If you’re able to loot an Airdrop Crate, a popular way to

capitalize on that situation is by camping around the container

. These drops have players flocking towards it, making it a perfect opportunity to get easy kills while also making a lot more money in the process.

