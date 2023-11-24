Wondering how to sell scrap and make money in Lethal Company? Even if you’ve been playing for a while, finding ways to make money can be quite difficult. First you need to find scrap, then you need to carry it through a dungeon full of deadly monsters, and then you need to find a place to sell it.

This Lethal Company money guide will show you how to find scrap and how to sell it, thus making money for the Lethal Company to meet your quota – and save you from getting fired.

As for other problems I’ve also got some tips to help you survive all the Lethal Company enemies trying to stop you getting rich, as well as how to get more players in Lethal Company to give you a hand with all that scrap.

How to make money in Lethal Company

(Image credit: Zeekerss)

To make money in Lethal Company, you need to scavenge the “facilities”, the dungeon-like indoor areas found on every planet. Facilities are full of loot, also known as scrap, which can be sold to the Lethal Company in return for credits (more info on how to do that below).

To locate the scrap more easily, you need to use your hand scanner; right-click with your mouse to scan the area in front of you. If there’s any loot, you’ll see a green notification on your screen, along with the item’s name and value. Use the interaction button to pick up the item and carry it back to your ship. This, in short, is how you make Lethal Company money and progress through the game.

How to sell scrap in Lethal Company

(Image credit: Zeekerss)

Now that you’ve got some loot to sell, what’s next? As you may have figured out already, you can’t sell your scrap through the ship’s terminal, so you’ll have to visit the Lethal Company’s home planet instead. To do so, follow the steps below:

After taking off with your ship and your loot, access the terminal on the right (see picture above). Type “moons” and press enter. Type “the company building” and press enter. Type “confirm” and press enter. Exit the terminal and look to the screen on your left; hold the joystick to land the ship. Go outside and walk towards the small shop window. Place the items you wish to sell on the counter, then ring the bell a few times. Your paycheck will appear on the screen shortly afterwards.

Beware that you only get a certain percentage of the item’s value, as indicated by the percentage shown in the shop window. For example, if your item is worth 20 credits, but the current rate says “50%”, you only get 10 credits. This percentage will increase the closer you get to your deadline; if zero days remain before you have to meet your quota, the Lethal Company will give you more money for your scrap.

Although waiting on purpose comes with a risk, as you may lose all of your loot on the last day, this is nonetheless a good way to get more credits. We’ll look at a few more tips on how to make money in Lethal Company below.

Tips to make more money in Lethal Company

(Image credit: Zeekerss)

If you want to make more money in Lethal Company, keep the following tips in mind:

Prioritize the most valuable items. Scrap items take up an entire slot in your inventory, and the amount of time before the ship takes off is limited, so only pick up the scrap that’s worth a lot. Rusty keys, for example, are only worth a few credits and therefore not worth your time. Coordinate with your teammates. You can’t run or open doors if you carry a heavy item, so it’s not a great idea to pick them up if you’re on your own. Try to loot in groups of two or more, with one teammate carrying the heavy item and the others protecting them. Loot the more dangerous moons. If you open the terminal on your ship and type “moons”, you will see a list of moons grouped together. The third group, consisting of Rend, Dine, and Titan, is the most dangerous of the bunch, which means they’ll hold the most valuable scrap. Beware that you’ll need to pay a fee to visit these planets, so only do this if you’re an experienced Lethal Company player, or you might end up losing money instead. Drop your loot if you’re targeted by a dangerous enemy. Some Lethal Company enemies are basically a death sentence, such as the Jester or the Ghost Girl. If they’ve chosen you as their victim and you’re playing with teammates, drop your loot and keep the monsters busy while your allies take it back to the ship. Bring back your fallen teammates’ bodies. Lethal Company not only likes to endanger its employees, but they’ll also give the team a fine if a teammate dies. If you manage to recover the body, you won’t get a fine, so it’s best to do this whenever possible.

How to spend money in Lethal Company

(Image credit: Zeekerss)

Finally, you need to spend your hard-earned Lethal Company money wisely. The best way to spend money is to get upgrades from the terminal store, especially weapons and tools you can use inside the facilities.

After opening the terminal, type “store” to see a list of available items. It’s highly recommended to buy at least a (pro) flashlight and a cheap weapon. If you’ve got a lot of money, the zap gun and teleporter are immensely valuable items to help the team stay alive and easily transport back to the ship. Note that you won’t receive them directly; the Lethal Company will send the items in a drop pod (see picture above) that will land close to your ship.

Just collect the items and head inside to make the Lethal Company more money!