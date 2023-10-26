October 27, 2023
How to make Cities: Skylines 2 money


It’s not easy to make money in Cities Skylines 2, as every decision (or lack thereof) can negatively impact your budget. While it’s quite normal to start your new town with a negative balance, you’ll need to invest in population growth, education, public transport, and outside connections in order to turn things around. Easier said than done though when you have a city in the balance, right? This guide will show you how to make Cities Skylines 2 money, whether it’s through export or decreasing public service budgets.

If you’re just starting out then we also have some Cities Skylines 2 tips to point you in the right direction, along with guides for how to rotate buildings in Cities Skylines 2 and set up Cities Skylines 2 development nodes.

Grow your population

(Image credit: Paradox Interactive)

This may seem obvious, but the easiest way to increase your Cities Skylines 2 income in early game is by growing your population. More citizens means more residents, more shops, and more industry, so you’ll automatically get more tax income. As you’ll get most of your early game income from residential tax, try to assign as many areas as possible to residential use. It’s best not to increase taxes though, as this will slow your population growth.



