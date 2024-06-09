How to make money from derelict property ‘hidden gems’ as 1.55 million stand abandoned | Personal Finance | Finance

How to make money from derelict property ‘hidden gems’ as 1.55 million stand abandoned

More than one million homes across England and Wales are standing abandoned and derelict, yet many may be unaware they can make some money from these “hidden gems”. Research by property lender Together has identified concerns over the scale of crumbling and derelict property, with 46 percent of those surveyed worried the situation will only get worse if it isn’t addressed urgently. Nearly half of UK adults (49 percent) said they want to see abandoned or derelict buildings in their cities revived for new purposes such as housing, business or retail. Meanwhile, two-fifths said they feel unsafe due to the volume of abandoned buildings in their local city. Together’s analysis of Census and Local Authority data found that as of 2023, a total of 1.55 million residential homes worth £532billion stood empty across England and Wales, with Westminster the worst offender with nearly 36,000 vacant homes.

This was followed by Cornwall which has just over 28,000, and Birmingham with just under 26,000. Other offenders in the top 10 include Liverpool, Leeds, Camden and Manchester. Together said the homes are technically “abandoned” – with no usual or short-term residents in place, or used as a second home, without any clarity on plans for sale or redevelopment. Ryan Etchells, Chief Commercial Officer at Together commented: “The 1.55 million abandoned residential properties seen across England and Wales is concerning and has the potential to worsen without proper address. Indeed, in the run-up to the General Election, this should sit high on political agendas.” However, Mr Etchells noted that there are some actions people can take if they spot an abandoned property in their local town or city in the meantime. He said: “Buying and flipping these abandoned properties yourself can be one route onto the property ladder.” However, for those who don’t plan to make a purchase, Mr Etchells said: “Websites like YouSpotProperty.com are a great resource to keep in mind as they offer financial incentives for reporting properties, which match their criteria for potential future development and transformation projects in your local community. All you have to do is complete the ‘Report a Property’ form and, if applicable, the firm will get in touch with you and send a gift voucher.”

If the platform purchases the property, its website states that the property reporter will receive a “further reward” of one percent of the purchase price (capped at £10,000).