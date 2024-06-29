Everafter Falls is a cozy, indie farming and life-sim game that has familiar aspects and mechanics that players and fans of Stardew Valley, Animal Crossing, and other similar titles, are sure to love. In this game, players will meet a town full of animal residents, build and develop their property, farm crops, explore the world, and more.









However, when you begin a new playthrough of the cozy title, Everafter Falls, you obviously start out with the bare minimum and need to set yourself up to make consistent progression, income, and success. For this reason, knowing how to make money fast from the beginning of your playthrough is highly important, as this will give you access to more resources. Everything players will need to know about ways they can make quick Gold at the beginning of their playthrough can be found in the guide below.

How to Make Money Fast in Everafter Falls





The first way that you can make money fast in Everafter Falls is by taking steps to set up your farm and start growing your first crops. However, in order to do this, you will need to spend the little amount of money you start off with on some Seeds. To do this, you’ll need to head into town, walking East from your home, and visit Freya’s shop, which sells all sorts of different Seed packets, plants, and farming products. You will also gain an additional few Seed packets by speaking to Freya for the first time, and checking your mail on Day 2 of the game.

You can then use your pet to create a farm by right-clicking and highlighting squares for them to dig up. You can then plant your seeds, and have your pet water them each day by right-clicking and highlighting the growing crops. Once each crop has finished growing, you can then re-sell them for bulk money, allowing you to purchase more seeds while still having leftover funds to use elsewhere, such as building and crafting.





The second way in which you can earn fast money in Everafter Falls is simply by using your starter tools to clean up your property of grass, rocks, and trees that are blocking spaces. In doing so, you will gain a large amount of resources that can be used for building and crafting your first facilities, but also for making quick money when you need it, particularly when just getting started.

The best way to do this is to spend all day farming these resources, and then visit the drop-off box outside of Otto’s shop to place the items before heading to bed to rest. By doing so, these items will automatically be exchanged for Gold once you go to sleep and end the in-game day.





As seen in the image above, this is a very solid way to make quick money when getting started, as just a few items were equal to 128 Gold, which is more than enough to buy several more packs of Seeds that you can flip into well-selling produce or other resources that you may need to progress.​​​​​​​