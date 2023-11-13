How To Make Money Fast In Star Ocean: Second Story R

Money, or FOL, in Star Ocean: The Second Story R is just as important a resource in the game as it is in real life. Unlike in real life, it is quite easy to get a lot of money very quickly and very early into the game. It is a nice way to practice a bit of escapism and enjoy seeing your bank account rise quickly and efficiently without joining a pyramid scheme.







There are a lot of very nifty things that can be found early, including things like the Aeterna Sword in Star Ocean: The Second Story R. While the sword is pretty early in the game, FOL can be earned even earlier and consistently across the board for every party member. This can get the party a fair amount of special items and gear faster and allow you to handle any enemies that come your way.

Earning FOL Fast in Star Ocean: The Second Story R

FOL is the main “money” resource in the game and simply by getting through the tutorial, you will have already earned a much smaller amount. However, with this trick, every single party member in the game can gain about 100,000 FOL. This method was shown off by YouTuber Gamer Guru as part of a way to get a nice pair of Thieves’ Gloves.

The first thing to do is wait for the Improve menu and the IC/Specialties to unlock, which will be in the first few hours of the completely overhauled remake of Star Ocean: The Second Story R before you leave Krosse City. At this point, you should already have the skill points you need on three of your party members. You will first get every party member’s Determination Skill to its max of Level 10.

Determination allows all of that member’s skills to be leveled up at a discount for the rest of the game.

After the Determination Skill is maxed, it’s time for the fun part which you can do by scrolling down to the Purity Skill. Each time this skill is leveled up, it will give that party member an increasingly larger amount of FOL. That means at Level 10, each party member can get around 100,000 FOL, resulting in a very early possibility of having 300,000 FOL. And there is no reason not to do this with any and all party members, even if you don’t plan to keep them in the party for the whole game.

The FOL you earn will give you a better assortment of gear and special items, leading to better combat in Star Ocean: The Second Story R among other things. It is possible to get other skills a lot earlier by spending this FOL to get special items, such as the aforementioned Thieves’ Gloves for the Pickpocketing Skill. Otherwise, there are many, many items to choose from that can make your life easier, so pick your favorite depending on your playstyle and make sure to repeat the get-rich-quick scheme with every potential party member.

