How to Make Money by Lending Stock to Short Sellers

They can do that by making money off the fees that short sellers must pay to borrow the shares that they subsequently sell short. Many brokerage firms, including the largest discount brokers, allow you to enroll in programs that pay you 50% of that share-lending revenue. In some cases that can provide a significant boost to your return, and, best of all, these programs are virtually risk-free.

To short shares of a stock, traders must borrow them from a broker and then sell them. The traders agree to buy back those shares and return them to the broker at some future time, at what they hope will be a lower price. Meanwhile, they must pay interest on the dollar value of the shares that they have borrowed. Many investors are irked by the practice, which they blame for dragging prices down.

In the normal course of business, you will never know if the particular shares you own are lent by your broker to a short seller, or when the short seller returns the shares. Your investment return will be the same regardless, and your broker pockets the interest the short seller pays for borrowing your shares.

In some cases that interest is substantial, and there’s little reason you wouldn’t want to share in it. A prominent recent example is Truth Social parent

Trump Media & Technology Group

,

where the cost to borrow shares at one point recently rose to the annual equivalent of over 600%. Investors in the company who shared in brokerages’ securities-lending revenue programs therefore earned interest at an annual rate of 300%. That goes a long way toward putting a smile on the face of investors otherwise angry that short sellers are betting against the company.

The high cost to borrow Truth Social’s stock isn’t unique, according to Owen Lamont, a portfolio manager at investment firm Acadian. In a recent analysis for his firm’s clients, he wrote, “We routinely observe annualized shorting costs above 100% for hundreds of individual U.S. equities, and we occasionally observe stocks with costs above 1,000%. We haven’t seen anything like this since 1931.”

To share in this securities-lending revenue, all you need to do is enroll in the securities-lending income-sharing program maintained by your broker. Most allow you to do that online. Yet in my experience, few investors are aware that this option even exists.

That’s curious, since some of these programs have been around for many years. Steve Sanders, executive vice president of marketing and product development at Interactive Brokers Group, said in an email that his firm has been offering this option, known as the Stock Yield Enhancement Program, since 2011.

Various relatively innocuous restrictions apply at Interactive Brokers and the other large brokerage firms that have similar programs, such as needing to fully pay for the shares whose lending revenue you want to share and meeting net worth or account size minimums. Check around if your broker doesn’t offer such a program, or for programs with smaller net worth or account size minimums. Other firms that offer similar securities-lending income-sharing programs include Charles Schwab, Fidelity, and Vanguard.

Is there a catch? There are several in theory, though in practice none appears to be a good reason to forgo the share-lending revenue that you otherwise could earn:

Loss of SIPC protection : You lose insurance protection from the Securities Investor Protection Corp. when your shares are lent out to short sellers. However, your brokerage firm is required by the Securities and Exchange Commission to post collateral covering the value of your lent shares, so in effect you’re protected in case the short seller fails to return your shares or in the unlikely event your brokerage firm goes bankrupt.

: You lose insurance protection from the Securities Investor Protection Corp. when your shares are lent out to short sellers. However, your brokerage firm is required by the Securities and Exchange Commission to post collateral covering the value of your lent shares, so in effect you’re protected in case the short seller fails to return your shares or in the unlikely event your brokerage firm goes bankrupt. The cost to borrow changes daily . This isn’t really a catch, but something simply to be aware of. The cost-to-borrow of DJT stock has fluctuated widely over the past month, for example. (See chart.) In contrast to the 600% rate that prevailed recently, its recent cost to borrow was around 180%. Half of that—an annual rate of 90%—is still impressive, but not what you could get a month ago.

. This isn’t really a catch, but something simply to be aware of. The cost-to-borrow of DJT stock has fluctuated widely over the past month, for example. (See chart.) In contrast to the 600% rate that prevailed recently, its recent cost to borrow was around 180%. Half of that—an annual rate of 90%—is still impressive, but not what you could get a month ago. Hard-to-borrow stocks aren’t usually good investments . The average amount by which such stocks lag the market is substantial, according to Kent Daniel, a finance professor at Columbia Business School and Goldman Sachs’ former co-chief investment officer. It can be as much as 2% a month, according to some academic studies. Therefore, Daniel told Barron’s, sharing in the securities lending revenue is unlikely to transform a portfolio of hard-to-short stocks into a market-beating strategy. Nonetheless, he adds, “if you really believe in the future of a hard-to-short stock, the best possible course of action would be to hold the stock and offer it for lending. You share in substantial securities-lending revenue, and if the stock really succeeds, then you also earn a good return on the stock.”

. The average amount by which such stocks lag the market is substantial, according to Kent Daniel, a finance professor at Columbia Business School and Goldman Sachs’ former co-chief investment officer. It can be as much as 2% a month, according to some academic studies. Therefore, Daniel told Barron’s, sharing in the securities lending revenue is unlikely to transform a portfolio of hard-to-short stocks into a market-beating strategy. Nonetheless, he adds, “if you really believe in the future of a hard-to-short stock, the best possible course of action would be to hold the stock and offer it for lending. You share in substantial securities-lending revenue, and if the stock really succeeds, then you also earn a good return on the stock.” You are allowing your shares to be borrowed by short sellers, who then bet that their price will fall. If your goal is to withhold your shares from being borrowed by short sellers, then you won’t be able to participate in any securities lending revenue. But before you do that, Daniel says, “You need to ask the question of why a high stock price is so important to the success of the company.” After all, if the company has a profitable business model, then its stock price will eventually rise regardless of the short sellers—and any short-term lower price that results from those short sellers would represent a good buying opportunity.

The bottom line? You may be leaving a lot of money on the table if you own a stock that is currently the target of short sellers.

Mark Hulbert is a regular contributor to Barron’s. His Hulbert Ratings tracks investment newsletters that pay a flat fee to be audited. He can be reached at mark@hulbertratings.com.

