How to make greenhouse business profitable

The all-Ukrainian forum ‘Intensive Vegetable Growing: Make Money on Greenhouses’ – a professional platform for those planning or already developing greenhouses – will be held on 19 June in Lviv.

Greenhouses today become an important tool to increase the profitability of a vegetable business. Both small farmers and agro holdings are thinking about starting a greenhouse business. The industry requires not only a reboot due to the loss of large vegetable areas in the South after the invasion of the occupants but also can become a powerful vector for the development of Ukrainian vegetable production, in particular for import substitution.

That is why the All-Ukrainian forum ‘Intensive Vegetable Growing: Make Money on Greenhouses’ is for the first time dedicated to the purely vegetable growing direction in the closed ground. This is a professional platform for farmers who want to start or develop a greenhouse business, to make it profitable and highly profitable. The forum will discuss all aspects: from cultivation technologies to the issues of product sales and in general the situation with greenhouse products on the market. How to build and equip a greenhouse, choose the right crops for cultivation, and establish proper protection and nutrition of plants.

It is also important to understand the main trends in the greenhouse business and to be aware of technological innovations and features of modern greenhouse designs – from small film and polycarbonate greenhouses to large glass complexes. It is equally important to know what seeds and seedlings are used in closed-ground technologies. A significant topic is the use of fertilizers.

Leading experts in the greenhouse business are invited to the forum, which will cover all aspects of indoor cultivation in detail. The program of the event is vibrant, with numerous presentations by consultants and experts of international level. Their presentations will cover all technological stages of greenhouse production – from the installation of structures to growing high-quality fruit and vegetables. Representatives of B2B companies will talk about the most topical designs, seedlings, nutrition, and plant protection products. Experts and market participants will provide a complete picture of the demand for indoor products and recommendations for their marketing.

Other forum topics include irrigation systems for greenhouses; heating and alternative energy sources; independent seedling production; lighting and specialized equipment; use of grant funds for greenhouse creation; hydroponics; and different types of crops.

The organizers of the forum – the magazine ‘Sadivnittvo po-ukrainski’ and the agriculture portal AgroTimes.ua – are bringing together consultants, experts, producers, and representatives of companies who will share their experience and knowledge in growing vegetables in greenhouses. The main media partner of the forum is the EastFruit project.

Register for the event at https://teplytsya.agrotimes.ua/!