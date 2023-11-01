With just 54 sleeps to go until Christmas, now is the time to start thinking outside of the box when it comes to your Christmas budget.

Money is tight thanks to the cost-of-living crisis and while most families have agreed to reduce their Christmas spends, it would still be nice to not have to stress about finances over the festive season.

Let’s take a look at some ways to not only save money for Christmas, but make some extra cash.

Saving cash now will help ease pressure on the Christmas budget. (Getty)

Many of these ideas are closer to home than you realise, and easy to do.

1. Monetise your side hustle

This can include ‘trash flipping’ where you refurb items you find left out for rubbish collection to keep or to sell. There are so many Youtubers and TikTokers who can show you how to do this.

‘Trash flippers’ are not only saving themselves cash by using second-hand items, they are also selling them. (UCG/Universal Images Group via G)

If your side hustle is playing music, offer out your services as a teacher or a tutor. Love gardening? Teach others how to garden. You can offer your services on sites like Airtasker.

2. Pet care and pet sitting﻿

If you’re a pet lover or pet owner with some skills in this area, start promoting your pet sitting services for the upcoming festive season, and request deposits to confirm the bookings.

Sell unwanted items or offer pet sitting services. (Getty)

There are established services through which you can do this such as Mad Paws or you can advertise your services locally.

There have been reports of boarding businesses being booked out for the festive season leaving a perfect opportunity for you to at least break even after the festive season.

3. Declutter your home

It always feels good to declutter your home but instead of simply giving everything away or throwing it away, turn it into cash by selling it, via your personal social media pages or using places like Facebook Marketplace.

You can not only save money ahead of Christmas, you can also think out the box and make extra cash. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

And while you are there, see if there is anything you need on sale, or better still, shop for affordable Christmas gifts. Plenty of Facebook Marketplace sellers and those on Etsy have some lovely and unique gift ideas for loved ones.

﻿4. Rent out items you don’t use regularly

Rent out items you don’t use regularly such as event dresses, cleaning equipment, unused sporting equipment and vehicles. There are websites to help you do this and with the cost of living continuing to increase, renting is a great way for people to save on purchasing, making this side hustle even more lucrative.

You can also see what’s out there in terms of items you need to rent to save on purchasing costs until cost-of-living pressures ease.

