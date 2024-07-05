How to keep your home cool and save money in Northwest Florida

<br />

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — With temperatures hitting over 90 degrees, it can be tricky to balance keeping a home cool without running up a large bill.

Florida Power & Light and Bluewater Heating & Air Conditioning shared some of the best ways to keep inside temperatures and power bills down with WKRG News 5.





U.S Navy Blue Angels air show coming soon: full schedule



“Anytime your thermostat is just above 75 [degrees], you’re able to save anywhere from 3-to-5% of your bill,” Nick Singleton with Florida Power & Light said.

Singleton advises turning off ceiling fans when not needed. He also said to keep doors inside open to allow the AC unit to cool the entirety of the home without being overworked.

Regular maintenance checks on AC units are essential to keep the home safe. During the heat of summer, Bluewater Heating & Air Conditioning responds to many homes with out-of-date equipment, which increases the homeowner’s bill.

Bluewater Heating & Air Conditioning owner Trever Bryant recommended homeowners regularly clean the drain lines.

2 charged with homicide after drug deal: Escambia County Sheriff’s Office



“We find that during these heat waves, these are the most common sort of problems keeping the normal temperature that you keep in your house so high,” Bryant said. “If we maintain that equipment, it will take care of you and your home.”

Homeowners should leave air conditioning units on while away from the home for an extended period. Air conditioning units may become stressed when turned off for a long period and then turned back on.