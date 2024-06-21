How to keep your home cool and save money during hot temperatures

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – When it comes to keeping your home as cool as you can in these hot temperatures, there are a couple of things you can do to not only beat the heat, but hopefully save some money on the energy bill too.

First, during the day you want to close your home up like a cocoon.

Close those blinds and curtains so the light doesn’t get in and generate heat.

If you can, only have air conditioning going in rooms you spend the most time – maybe on the main level while you’re hanging around the house, then switch it to the bedroom level when it’s time for bed.

When you’re leaving for the day, turn up the thermostat 7-10 degrees. Be mindful of pets at home, but the Department of Energy says you can save as much as 10 percent a year on cooling by turning the thermostat back for eight hours a day.

How about keeping your home cool at night, especially if you don’t have air conditioning?

Crack some windows to get a cross breeze and air flow going.

Sleep in the lower level of the home which are usually several degrees cooler as heat rises.

You can take a cool shower before bed to lower your body’s temperature.

Unplug those electrical items that emit heat: the TV, a computer, or gaming consoles. Those all emit little bits of heat that add to the overall temperature of your home.

Don’t forget about those ceiling fans. Switching the rotation of the blades to counterclockwise in the summer pushes the air down in a column, which creates more of that wind chill effect.

When it comes to meals, stick to fresh foods like sandwiches to avoid turning on the stove and oven. Using a slow cooker can avoid the oven’s heat.

