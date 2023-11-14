How To Earn Simoleons With Collectibles In The Sims 4

Much like in real life, there are plenty of ways you can make money in The Sims 4. Whether by working on the ranch as an honest and hard-working Sim or by using cheats like, well, a not-so-honest and not-so-hard-working Sim. However, many players don’t know that it’s also possible to make money by collecting things.







That’s right, those two high-value frogs you randomly picked up? They can be bred to make some money. That Kleptomaniac trait your Sim has? It can be used to steal some pretty valuable things too. Of course, it’s crucial for you to know how to best go about making money with collectibles in The Sims 4.





What Are Collectibles?

Collectibles in The Sims 4 are items in various categories that can be found in multiple locations, with some collections of collectibles being more difficult to complete than others. Categories range from postcards to frogs and even fossils, and the rarer the items included in a category, the more likely that collection is to sell for a high price.

While this means that you can make some good money with collectibles, this also means that not every collectible is worth the effort of getting it. Therefore, it’s crucial for you to know which collectibles can make you the best money and where to find them.

For example, Sims with the Appraiser aspiration reward trait can sell collectibles such as metals, crystals, elements, and fossils to the Simsonian Museum for money. Sims with the Kleptomaniac trait, meanwhile, can sneak into the houses of other Sims to acquire certain collectibles.

How Can You Make Money With Collectibles?

Now, the question is, how can you make money with them? Well, there are multiple ways you can make money with collectibles, may that be by selling them or by utilizing them to acquire even more expensive items. It’s all about making the most of the items available to you.

Once you have a collectible you want to sell, it can be sold through your inventory, via Plopsy, in a retail store, or on a market stall. It all depends on what the item is.

The Best Ways To Make Money With Collectibles

There are a couple of ways to make money with collectibles in The Sims 4. While simply selling random items is definitely the easiest one, we wanted to take a look at everything in a more specific way. For example, which collectibles should you go for, and are there certain actions you should do to make more money?

Fish And Dig Your Way To Wealth

Some of the most expensive collectibles in the game are found by either fishing or digging. Collectibles like fish, frogs, crystals, fossils, and metals are all found primarily by fishing or digging. Therefore, making a habit of performing both of these activities can help you acquire some valuable collectibles.

One of the best things you can do to get your hands on some valuable collectibles is to dig all types of rocks you come across in the world. Some of them have the potential to get you items that have a high resale value, such as fossils and gems.

Don’t Just Sell Everything

The first thing many players do when they acquire a collectible is go to their inventory, click and hold the item, and drag it to the sell section. While that’s all well and good for most collectibles, but there are certain items that have the potential to make you more money.

Let us take frogs as an example. Although it’s very easy to come across frogs by catching them in ponds or looking under logs, not every frog is valuable. The expensive frogs are significantly rarer than the low-value ones, so it’s hard to come across them in the wild. However, by breeding two frogs, you can potentially acquire more high-level frogs without having to hunt for them.

Similarly, let us say you come across a treasure map while digging nodes. Don’t simply sell it as soon as you get it. Instead, it can be more feasible to use the ‘dig for treasure’ option that only pops up when you interact with a diggable rock while having a treasure map in your inventory. Through it, you can get your hands on much more valuable treasure worth more than the map.

Know What To Do With Your Crystals

Crystals are some of the most expensive collectibles in the game, and they aren’t too hard to get. All you have to do is go through the time-consuming task of searching for and interacting with dig spots and rocks.

If you do get some crystals, you’ll have three things you can do with them.

You can simply sell the crystal from your inventory to get instant cash.

You can sell crystals to the Geological Council to break them down into elements and sell these.

If your Sim has the Appraiser aspiration, they can sell crystals to a museum for a bit more cash.

The best way to go about this is by selling your crystals to a museum as a Sim with the Appraiser aspiration since the money earned is higher than selling them from your inventory. Additionally, there’s no guarantee that the Geological Council will send you the element you want.

Pick Up Everything

No, we aren’t joking. You should pick up EVERYTHING you come across. If it won’t get you in any trouble then pick it up. If it will get you in trouble, then wait until no one’s looking and then pick it up.

What’s the worst that can happen? You’ll pick up something that isn’t too valuable and will have to sell it for a low amount of money. When you consider how there’s a chance that you could potentially find a valuable insect or something, we say it’s a pretty good deal.

