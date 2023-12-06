How To Earn $500 Per Month From (NYSE: KVUE) Kenvue Inc.'s Stock

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) stock gained 1.76% on Dec. 1 and was priced at $20.80 at the end of the after-hours trading session. In the preceding 52-week period, the stock fluctuated between $17.82 and $27.80. The American consumer health company has a market capitalization of $39.8 billion.

Kenvue’s dividend yield is 1.98% with a payout of $0.40 per share. On Oct. 26, the company’s board declared a $0.20 dividend per share for the fourth quarter of 2023. The company also announced a $0.20 cash dividend for the previous quarter this year. The total dividend payments for the nine months from January to September were $383 million.

How Can You Earn $500 Per Month As A Kenvue Investor?

If you want to make $500 per month or $6,000 annually from Kenvue’s dividends, your investment value needs to be approximately $303,030, which is about 14,569 shares at $20.80 each. Alternatively, if you want to earn $100 per month, your investment value drops to $60,606 or 2,914 shares.

Understanding the dividend yield calculations: You need two key variables to estimate the investment value. First is the desired annual income — $6,000 or $1,200 in this case. The second is the dividend yield of the stock. So, $6,000 / 0.0198 = $303,030 to generate an income of $500 per month, and $1,200 / 0.0198 = $60,606 for $100 per month.

The yield can be calculated by dividing the company’s annual dividend expenses by the current price of the stock.

A change in stock price can affect its yield. Likewise, changes in the dividend payment can also impact the yield. Assuming the stock price remains constant, the dividend yield will increase when the company increases the dividend value and vice versa.

The dividend yield is subject to change over time. This is the outcome of fluctuations in stock prices and the dividend policies on a rolling basis.

For instance, if a stock that pays $2 as an annual dividend is priced at $50, its dividend yield would be $2/$50 = 4%. If the stock price rises to $60, the dividend yield drops to 3.33% ($2/$60). A drop in stock price to $40 will have an inverse effect and increase the dividend yield to 5% ($2/$40).

