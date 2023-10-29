How to cancel subscriptions and save a fortune

Half a billion pounds was spent last year on subscriptions that auto-renewed without us realising, according to Citizen’s Advice. As the cost of living crisis bites, a good way to claw back some cash is to cancel unwanted subscription services. Our consumer champion did and saved over £1,000!

Lurking on your bank accounts or credit card statements are likely to be the ghosts of contracts that you once signed up to – or didn’t even realise that you had.

These forgotten, unwanted or unrequested subscriptions are for services that we neither want nor need, but are still paying for them. It’s time to exorcise those expensive ghosts.

In this article, I cover:

Read more: Netflix price changes: how it affects you

What are subscription traps?

A subscription trap is a way that businesses can mislead you into signing up to a subscription for goods or services.

The lure of a free trial, reduced rate trial or sample goods are commonly used. Only later do you realise that you have been hit with massive charges for poor quality or non-existent goods or services.

The firms are often based abroad and difficult to contact. But if you tell your bank to cancel and claim back your cash chances are you’ll get rid of the problem. It’s for the firm to prove they can debit you for each transaction. If they can’t, you can ask for the money back.

The Digital Markets, Compositions and Consumers Bill is meant to clamp down on this practice and is currently going through the process of becoming law.

But while subscription traps are misleading or often a downright con, millions of people are paying billions of pounds for legitimate services. Many we have forgotten about, plenty we don’t get much use from – if any, and others are going up in price so much that it is becoming unaffordable.

Disney Plus is the latest subscription service to change its pricing structure. Customers will be rolled on to the most expensive plan if they don’t act now.

I decided to put my money where my mouth is and saved over £1,000 by trawling through my own accounts. Here’s how to do it.

How do businesses debit your account?

You might think that tracking down your unwanted subscriptions is a simple matter of checking your online banking app and locating your direct debits and standing orders.

You should be able to get these payments easily through your online banking or in a branch but it is unlikely to show you the half of it.

Most businesses take your money for subscription services using a something called a continuous payment authority or CPA. These are recurring payments set up by a merchant that don’t show up on your regular payment list.

The business gets your permission (‘standing authority’) to take payments as and when they’re due form your account using your card details. If challenged, the merchant has to prove they have got your permission. If they can’t, you should get your cash back.

The good news is you can cancel a CPA straight away by contacting the merchant or your card provider online or by phone. The bad news is this method of payment is widely abused by businesses and facilitates the majority of dodgy debiting cases that I see.

What accounts do you need to check?

There are many ways that a business can bill you for goods or services so there are lots of places that you need to check. These include:

Bank accounts

Credit cards

E-payment services (like PayPal)

Your mobile phone bill

Other online payment services (like Apple Pay, Google Pay or Amazon Pay)

Your phone bill can be used to ‘add on’ all kinds of payments, not just phone or broadband-related services. So try to remember your password and log on to see if you’re paying for something you didn’t realise that you had authorised.

How do I check my accounts?

I’ve yet to find a bank, card or service provider that can provide a simple list of every subscription that you have that’s active on your account.

There are some free apps that will help you track down many subscriptions. But because of the rather crafty way some payments are listed (obscure terms, irregular billing dates, etc.) there isn’t a definitive option.

You have to go back through all your accounts for one year and one month in order to track down every rogue subscription. Many businesses have changed the way they will bill you from monthly to annually because it is less easy for you to cancel yearly services.

Set yourself attainable targets. Write a list of all your accounts, set yourself some time and go back through those accounts in three-month chunks. If you spot anything unusual, note down the date and name of the debit. Search your emails for similar payments to see if it’s something you recognise.

If you dispute that you’ve ever agreed to the payment, tell the merchant that you want to file a claim for an ‘unauthorised transaction’. If it really is unauthorised then you could potentially claim back some or even all of the cash.

What are some common subscriptions to look out for?

1. Cloud storage, streaming and anti-virus software

If you are worried about losing your digital documents and photographs, you might chose to pay to store your data in “the cloud”.

It is also common to sign up to cloud storage when you buy equipment such as laptops, phones, and tablets. Chances are you’re paying for more than one service, which you don’t need.

Did you get nudged into paying for music or video streaming, such as YouTube or Spotify ad-free? Was Apple Music the easiest way to hold on to your music collection? Pick one streaming service and settle for adverts if you want the cheapest option.

Anti-virus software is vital but some firms charge will you up to three times more when your deal auto-renews. Make a note of when your subscription services are up.

Savings and claims

Cloud storage prices can range from £1.99 to £9.99 a month and more. Save up to £150+ a year.

Music streaming services all start at around £9.99 – cancel two and save £240 a year.

Anti-virus software ranges from £25 to £90. You could claim back £100+

2. Mobile phone and gadget insurance

Whenever you buy a new smartphone or upgrade you old one, the business will probably try to up-sell you a new mobile phone insurance policy. Don’t assume that your old policy will be cancelled, nor that the provider will remind you to cancel.

Look for gadget insurance and other small value policies you don’t need or want. Better still, a multiple gadget insurance policy can cover five or more items for £20 to £30 a month. If you combine your phone, laptop, tablet and gaming machines in to one policy, you could save hundreds.

Savings and claims

Mobile phone and gadget insurance can range from £8 to £20 a month, saving you £100+ for each cancelled policy each year.

Combining 5 policies in to one could save you £500.

3. Dating websites

Love costs, especially if you’ve signed up for a free trial of premium dating services and forgotten about them.

Dust off those apps and check your emails to see if you are paying for potential partners you don’t need anymore.

Savings and claims

Prices range from £7.99 to £50+ a month. If you forgot you’re paying for two then cancelling could save you £200+

4. Traditional subscriptions

From magazines to gym memberships, we waste thousands of pounds each year on subscriptions we don’t want or need. So be honest with yourself, what can you ditch? A gym membership alone can save you £300 or more a year depending on where you go.

Subscriptions are often low value and so you might not think too much of a £7.99 service. But that works out to just under £100 a year. Add all your subscriptions together and the costs really rack up.

Savings and claims

Just by cancelling a few subscriptions that you aren’t using anymore, you could save anything from less than one hundred pounds to over £1,000 a year.

Try out our Personal Budget Planner.