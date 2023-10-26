Most of us start managing money by necessity and unless life hits us with a curve ball, we never take a step back to examine how we’re doing. Our money management system is simply built one good or bad habit at a time, but bad habits can prove extremely costly.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

If you’ve never been hit by a curve ball big enough to force you to take a hard look at your financial habits, consider the current cost of living crisis as your warning. Here are some of the top money habits to check for so that you can break the cycle of feeling like you never have quite enough.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Grocery over-buying is a pricey habit that can make you feel like you belong in the poorhouse. If you aren’t sure if you’re buying too much at the grocery store, check in with yourself over the next week. Are your cupboards so full you can’t see what’s in them? Is your freezer filled to the point that you don’t dare buy a bucket of ice cream? Maybe your fridge needs a good clean out.

Over-buying groceries means food will likely spoil before you eat it. If you over-buy to take advantage of grocery deals and end up throwing some out, that means you’re paying a premium — rather than getting a discount — to feed your family. Meal plan with what you have to use up what you already bought. It’s an easy way to save the equivalent of one grocery shop a month (and who doesn’t want to save on groceries these days?).

Small monthly fees, anything from $10 to $50, can add up to large amounts. Think about every company that has access to your money every single month. Whether you’ve signed up for pre-authorized withdrawals from your bank account or automatic charges on your credit card, add up the invisible payments you’re making every month. It could be for food delivery, bank-service charges for NSFs, overdraft protection or routine use of your account, or late payment and over-limit fees on your credit card.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Misusing your credit cards will damage your credit score and ultimately increase your cost of borrowing for all forms of credit, prolonging the negative effect your bad money habits have on your overall finances.

If you or your kids have app addictions, that will have about the same effect as the infamous Latte Factor. If you’re tired of hearing about how much you can save by scaling back on your caffeine habit, try out the online Latte Factor calculator, created by the person who coined the phrase, to see how much you can save by spending a few dollars less a day on whatever vice you have.

Photo by Getty Images/iStockphoto

Music and video streaming or e-book downloads will also add up if you don’t factor an affordable amount for these and similar subscription services into your budget.

If you’re looking to scale back any of the more invisible expenses you have, start by tracking them for a week or two to identify what your habits are. Then outline a plan to redirect some of that money towards what you want to spend it on. Avoid making an all-or-nothing change, though. We’re creatures of habit and tend to have trouble following through for the long term if our changes are too drastic.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

A good rule of thumb is to start by cutting an expense in half. Try that for a few weeks and if it’s doable, reduce it again by 50 per cent. You’ll know pretty soon what you can live without and what you miss having.

Memberships with good intentions can load us up with guilt. Know yourself and don’t sign up for anything you don’t really want or need. This could be a gym, VIP shopping or even an annual Costco membership. Free yourself from feelings of obligation when your needs change. Every business will be happy to welcome you back if you change your mind.

Temptation spending is a budget killer and will keep you feeling broke. To remove the temptation, stop window shopping in person or online, unsubscribe from emails from your favourite retailers and stop marketing push notifications through shopping apps on your smartphone. Out of sight, out of mind is powerful. You will find yourself spending less as you foster feelings of contentment with what you already have.

The need to shop and buy often stems from a fear of missing out, or FOMO. It can be mentally, emotionally and financially draining when we try to keep up with the Joneses. Stop comparing the items you buy and the lifestyle you live to those of others. Focus on the products you want and the experiences you and your family would like to have.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

To live within your means, it can help to limit your consumption of social media as you implement the above tips. Then get back to the basics of budgeting, tracking your spending, paying down debt, saving for emergencies and setting financial goals. None of that is as brag-worthy as the latest smartphone, shiny new vehicle or luxurious vacation, but breaking free of bad financial habits to ensure a stable financial future will make you the envy of all around.

Sandra Fry is a Winnipeg-based credit counsellor at Credit Counselling Society, a non-profit organization that has helped Canadians manage debt for more than 26 years.