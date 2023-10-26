How to break the cycle of never having enough money
We apologize, but this video has failed to load.
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Grocery over-buying is a pricey habit that can make you feel like you belong in the poorhouse. If you aren’t sure if you’re buying too much at the grocery store, check in with yourself over the next week. Are your cupboards so full you can’t see what’s in them? Is your freezer filled to the point that you don’t dare buy a bucket of ice cream? Maybe your fridge needs a good clean out.
Small monthly fees, anything from $10 to $50, can add up to large amounts. Think about every company that has access to your money every single month. Whether you’ve signed up for pre-authorized withdrawals from your bank account or automatic charges on your credit card, add up the invisible payments you’re making every month. It could be for food delivery, bank-service charges for NSFs, overdraft protection or routine use of your account, or late payment and over-limit fees on your credit card.
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
If you’re looking to scale back any of the more invisible expenses you have, start by tracking them for a week or two to identify what your habits are. Then outline a plan to redirect some of that money towards what you want to spend it on. Avoid making an all-or-nothing change, though. We’re creatures of habit and tend to have trouble following through for the long term if our changes are too drastic.
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
A good rule of thumb is to start by cutting an expense in half. Try that for a few weeks and if it’s doable, reduce it again by 50 per cent. You’ll know pretty soon what you can live without and what you miss having.
Memberships with good intentions can load us up with guilt. Know yourself and don’t sign up for anything you don’t really want or need. This could be a gym, VIP shopping or even an annual Costco membership. Free yourself from feelings of obligation when your needs change. Every business will be happy to welcome you back if you change your mind.
The need to shop and buy often stems from a fear of missing out, or FOMO. It can be mentally, emotionally and financially draining when we try to keep up with the Joneses. Stop comparing the items you buy and the lifestyle you live to those of others. Focus on the products you want and the experiences you and your family would like to have.
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Sandra Fry is a Winnipeg-based credit counsellor at Credit Counselling Society, a non-profit organization that has helped Canadians manage debt for more than 26 years.