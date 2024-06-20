How to avoid summer vacation scams, save money on travel

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Summer Solstice is on Thursday, but summer vacation travel is already well underway.

According to the TSA, air travel is breaking records. Sunday, June 16th became the 9th busiest travel day of all time.

On Sunday, the TSA screened more than 2.85 million people. In total, seven of the ten spots in the top 10 busiest days have been in 2024.

“We’re definitely back to pre-pandemic numbers for travel,” said Clay Ingram with AAA Alabama.

He said as travel numbers are up, so is the number of people willing to shell out cash for their dream vacation.

“Most people are willing to sacrifice a good bit in other ways to be able to make that trip happen,” he said.

However, if you are looking to save where you can, there are ways to spend smart when you book. Ingram recommends working with a travel agent.

“They know where the deals and the bargains are,” he said. “They know the best times to go when the rates are cheaper, the best places to go where they might be a little cheaper, certain days, sometimes at certain times of the year, flights are cheaper on certain days come in and go, and so they know all that stuff.”

He said working with a AAA travel agent is free, and you don’t need to be a AAA member.

“It can take the stress and legwork out – and can typically save you a little money,” he added.

Ingram also recommends planning travel as far in advance as you can, so you can get the best rates. However, if you are behind the ball on your vacation planning, it isn’t too late. Just make sure you aren’t swayed by a deal that is too good to be true.

The Better Business Bureau recommends that if you are searching online for deals, to avoid typing phrases like “best deals” into search engines. The BBB says that may bring up websites that are designed to scam you.