How to avoid sky high shipping fees this holiday season
Deal Diva Audio
The Deal Diva shares strategies to get your gifts to their destinations on time without breaking the bank
Buying presents for people during the holidays is expensive enough. But shipping fees can cost just as much, or more, as what’s inside the box.
You also need to keep key dates in mind if you want to minimize the price at the post office and make sure your gifts arrive in time for Christmas morning.
Click the link below to hear the Deal Diva chat with the Afternoon Edition’s Garth Materie about all things shipping — including cutoff dates, packing tips to save money, price comparisons and cross border shopping options.
