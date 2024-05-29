May 29, 2024
How to apply for Best Workplaces in Money Management in 2024


Financial Planning’s Best Workplaces in Money Management program recognizes registered investment advisory practices that provide positive workplace environments and provide excellent benefits, according to their employees. 

Employees may take the survey now, and Financial Planning will recognize outstanding firms this fall. 

Financial Planning is also recognizing Best RIAs to Work For and Best Brokers to Work For, which have separate surveys.

Eligibility
This program is open to businesses or public organizations responsible for managing investable assets of an institutional investor and must have a facility in the United States. Firms must have been in business for a minimum of one year by May 29, 2024. 

Eligible firms must also have at least 10 full-time or part-time employees working in the United States and can be for-profit or not-for-profit entities.

Deadline
Individual surveys must be completed by 11:59 p.m. Eastern on Aug. 29, 2024.

Click here to register for Best Workplaces in Money Management in 2024 and take the survey.



