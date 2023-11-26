November 26, 2023
Braydon Steele, a Pickaway-Ross student on job placement at the MHC RoadReady Center, is able to earn school credits, a paycheck and experience in his field while working.


CHILLICOTHE— Getting a job in high school is not out of the ordinary for many students. The students at Pickaway-Ross Career & Technology Center, however, are often not only getting jobs but being actively recruited by businesses.

Job placement coordinators Allen Koker and Jeff Metzler said the school holds a job fair during the spring of a student’s junior year where businesses can come and hire students to work during the summer and the following school year. These fairs have grown over the years to include more and more businesses looking for workers.

“Employers seek us,” said Koker.

As a senior at Pickaway-Ross job placement is a voluntary program where eligible seniors can work full-time or part-time in their field to earn money and school credit. To be eligible a student must be on track to graduate and receive permission from the school and employer. Students must also turn in their pay stubs to prove they are working.





