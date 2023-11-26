CHILLICOTHE— Getting a job in high school is not out of the ordinary for many students. The students at Pickaway-Ross Career & Technology Center, however, are often not only getting jobs but being actively recruited by businesses.

Job placement coordinators Allen Koker and Jeff Metzler said the school holds a job fair during the spring of a student’s junior year where businesses can come and hire students to work during the summer and the following school year. These fairs have grown over the years to include more and more businesses looking for workers.

“Employers seek us,” said Koker.

As a senior at Pickaway-Ross job placement is a voluntary program where eligible seniors can work full-time or part-time in their field to earn money and school credit. To be eligible a student must be on track to graduate and receive permission from the school and employer. Students must also turn in their pay stubs to prove they are working.

So far this year Pickaway-Ross has almost 100 students out on job placement. This number could continue to grow as the coordinators say they often get reached out to by businesses to see if any students are available. Students make anywhere from $10.50 an hour to $25 an hour depending on their field of study.

Last year 226 students set a school record by earning $2.1 million on job placement by working over 121,000 hours.

While students are getting paid and earning high school credits several also earn the extra benefit of being a part of a union and counting their time towards their apprenticeship. This can help students get a head start in their careers.

Jason Vesey, director of secondary education, said job placement is a big reason why many students choose to come to Pickaway-Ross. He said it not only helps them learn their chosen career but also gives them more opportunities than what they would regularly have at that stage in life.

Braydon Steele, a current Pickaway-Ross outdoor power student, is on job placement at the MHC RoadReady Center. As a technician, he works with his partner to make new semi trucks and customize them with decals, equipment and technology that specific companies want.

By working second shift Steele earns his regular pay plus a shift differential that earns him a total of over $24 per hour. At only 17 years old Steele said it feels nice to be making so much money. While on job placement he has also been able to learn a lot more about his career and the little details of all the trucks.

Joey Mendel, general manager of the center, said he enjoys having students coming in working at the center as it offers them a career path, not just a job. With competitive wages and benefits many technicians that start working thanks to job placement end up staying in the facility. Currently, nine of the 72 technicians are students on job placement.

“We’ve had a lot of success working with the school,” said Mendel.

