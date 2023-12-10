How Perpetual and Magellan Financial got it so wrong

The developments were a recognition that the share market was not reflecting the true value of Perpetual’s businesses. But why is that the case?

Perpetual’s acquisition of local rival Pendal was premised on the notion that a tie-up would give it the scale required to compete in a challenged sector – beset by falling fees and client redemptions.

The deal was formalised early last year and at an October shareholders meeting, Perpetual chairman Tony D’Aloisio explained the logic to shareholders. His firm had been afforded a rare opportunity to gobble up its traditionally larger fund manager Pendal that had to be taken.

This was because the market believed it was more valuable at 12.3 times earnings compared to 8.2 times for Pendal, which meant it had the higher currency to launch a takeover. In theory, when a company buys a business on a lower multiple, it should boost the market valuation because the acquired earnings are valued on the higher multiple.

But what has transpired is that Perpetual’s valuation has been dragged down to trade closer to other asset managers – a sector that has fallen even further out of favour with investors.

The market’s poor view on asset managers – that are facing structural fee pressures but are buttressed by market volatility – is the key driver of the Perpetual’s share price woes this year.

That and the fact that Perpetual had stretched its balance sheet to finance the cash pay-out to Pendal shareholders.

Perpetual’s predicament could be considered unfortunate – were it not anticipated by just about everyone in the industry.

Critics of the deal, of which there were many, believed that Perpetual was not taking advantage of its high multiple to buy Pendal. Rather it was squandering its high multiple to double its exposure to the weakest and least valued part of its empire, at an inopportune time.

The reason Perpetual’s earnings were valued more by the market than that of Pendal’s was because a fair share were derived from its more reliable and less cyclical corporate trust and wealth units.

A larger exposure to asset management would lead to a de-rating of Perpetual, destroying value for shareholders, they warned. They were right.

Now Perpetual is exploring a break-up of its businesses in the hope of restoring the value it destroyed through its purchase of Pendal.

Magellan and arbitrage gone wrong

Its largest shareholder, Soul Patts, has lobbed a cheeky bid and the market is encouraged that the break-up trade is now in motion. Naturally, the investment banks it hired to create the problem are now being paid lucratively to solve it.

Meanwhile, the sins of Pendal, which many believe ran a bloated cost base and squandered the high multiple afforded to it as an ASX-listed fund manager, have been covered up by Perpetual’s lust to expand.

It would be amusing if it weren’t so costly.

Magellan is another textbook case of arbitrage gone wrong. The once high-flying manager thought it had discovered a brilliant way to buy earnings and make its investors even richer.

In essence, Magellan sought to entice investors into sticky closed-end funds – in which the investor cannot withdraw funds but has to sell its investment to another buyer – by offering them a 7.5 per cent discount.

The discount was a real cost to Magellan because it would have to buy $100 of investments in its funds with $92.50 raised from its investors and $7.50 of its own money. But they would do this all day when the market judged each additional $100 of assets raised as being worth an incremental $10 of value. To be fair, there was clever logic to this.

Most believe that listed fund managers are a bad idea because it’s hard to balance the interest of shareholders, who are demanding growth, with fund clients, who prefer to see an alignment of interests.

So Magellan raised capital to fund the discounts and grow its investor base through incentives, herding them into the same global equities’ strategy.

By sharing the equity market’s high multiples to clients in the form of incentives, it seemed Magellan had discovered a way to justify a fund manager listing. But we all know what has happened next.

Investors in Magellan’s $2.7 billion closed-end fund, MGF, were also granted options that allowed them to buy more units at the 7.5 per cent discount.

The total loss of faith in Magellan meant investors aggressively sold out of the closed-end fund, widening the discount to net asset value well into the double digits – and rendering the options all but worthless.

Magellan had to account for the fact that option holders may still hit them up for these discounted units – and they were on the hook for as much as $160 million.

Nick Bolton, the Keybridge Capital activist, snapped up the worthless options and effectively snookered Magellan into buying those options back at 15 times more than he paid for them. Other option holders, too, got similar rewards as Magellan spent $65 million to avoid the risk that it could lose control of the funds in an activist battle or pay out the full $160 million.

When being humiliated by Bolton is a win-win for all concerned, it’s a sign you’ve found yourself in a dark place.

Magellan is also suffering from the so-called conglomerate discount that has plagued Perpetual. That is, the market is punishing it rather than rewarding it for owning an array of investments.

If there’s one sector that is more volatile and sensitive to the market, its investment banking. So Magellan’s investment in Barrenjoey has arguably weighed on its valuation, even if it will pay off in the long run.

Breaking up these businesses and realising the value of the sum of the parts is complicated and expensive. But the conglomerate discount has reached a point where boards and managements feel they have to act.

So the worst may very well be over for long-suffering shareholders of Australia’s listed asset management firms that were attracted to the healthy economics and our pots of gold.

Instead, they were led astray by a growth at all costs attitude and a failure to do what the analysts who worked for them are trained to do: act as fiduciaries and spot the difference between multiple arbitrage and actual value creation.