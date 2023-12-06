December 6, 2023
Evan Charon works in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Nov. 17.


The holidays are a perilous time for the nation’s credit card holders. This year, the stakes feel higher than ever.

America faces a crushing credit card burden. The nation’s collective card balance stands at a record $1.08 trillion, as of the end of September. The average interest rate has hit 21%, the highest figure recorded by the Federal Reserve in nearly three decades of tracking.

And now, the holidays are here. Thanksgiving ushers in the season of giving – and spending. The average holiday shopper expects to spend $1,652 this year, Deloitte reports, a bigger splurge than in any of the last three years.

Much of the tab will go on cards. In an October survey of 1,036 consumers by CardRates.com, 38% of respondents said they plan to carry holiday credit card debt into the new year.



Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Tips For Indian Students To Save Money While Studying In The US

Tips For Indian Students To Save Money While Studying In The US

December 5, 2023

Barbara Corcoran’s ‘golden rule’ of real estate investing

December 5, 2023

You may have missed

Ex-OpenAI director Reid Hoffman says we still 'don't completely know' why the board kicked out Altman

Ex-OpenAI director Reid Hoffman says we still ‘don’t completely know’ why the board kicked out Altman

December 6, 2023
Former top staffer has advice for former Congressman George Santos

Former top staffer has advice for former Congressman George Santos

December 6, 2023
The Today Show

Weight loss drug Zepbound is now available, Eli Lilly says

December 6, 2023
Paramount+'s Marco Nobili: Non-traditional agreements like Formula 1 deal are key to driving business in Asia Pacific – ATF

Paramount+’s Marco Nobili: Non-traditional agreements like Formula 1 deal are key to driving business in Asia Pacific – ATF

December 6, 2023
CVS Health makes changes to clarify prescription drug pricing that may save some customers money

CVS Health makes changes to clarify prescription drug pricing that may save some customers money

December 6, 2023
Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) rallies fuel NFT market boom

Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) rallies fuel NFT market boom

December 6, 2023