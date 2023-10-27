How one entrepreneur makes money from the All Blacks

For entrepreneur and avid All Blacks fan Daniel Thomson, the Rugby World Cup isn’t just a sporting event – it’s a way to make money.

Daniel Thomson, who owns fitness brand Circuband, also makes official All Blacks merchandise. He has been selling an All Blacks and Black Ferns blanket hoodie for the past 15 months.

“I loved how popular blanket hoodies are but also knew that I’d need a strong NZ brand like the All Blacks to be able to compete with the other major brands like Oodie.

“Also, due to Covid, the women’s Rugby World Cup was delayed, so it meant we could use the All Blacks brand during two Rugby World Cups which I thought was a great opportunity.”

He has worked with retailers such as RYOS, All Blacks Experience and Champions of the World.

He sold the hoodies at a Champions of the World stall at Forsyth Barr Stadium during an All Blacks v Wallabies game where he met movie star Jason Momoa, who purchased the hoodies for his kids.

Thomson would not say how much he had invested in the merchandise but said licensing agreements usually worked on a royalty basis. Licences would pay an ongoing proportion of profits for the right to hold the licence.

But the business would be profitable regardless, as Thomson had no overheads.

Supplied Daniel Thomson wearing his All Blacks hoodie pictured with Jason Momoa.

Thomson said once someone had signed the licensing agreement they were left to their own devices.

“The optimistic part of me thought NZ Rugby would promote this new amazing product to their millions of followers but that wasn’t the case,” Thomson said.

There are 50 licensees in the NZ Rugby Licencing programme globally. Velocity Brand Management, which manages the All Blacks licensing agreements, would not disclose how much licensees had to pay to start their business.

“In terms of the criteria for a license there’s a variety of factors including the type of product, the territory they sell in, the number of years in the agreement and player imagery – so there is no set cost. The criteria also depends on multiple factors including whether we have retailer demand, if it fits our brand guidelines, or if it’s a product we don’t already have in our program or in a specific market,” it said in a statement.

“Let me just say that over the past 12 months we’ve made a substantial contribution to NZ Rugby,” Thomson said.

“I think if we finish the year with strong sales we’ll make a small profit, but to be honest, I think there’s more to business than just making money.”

But if the All Black lost the final of the Rugby World Cup on Sunday morning (NZT), he expected sales to plummet.

“Licensing a brand is like investing in the stock market and it definitely makes the wins that much sweeter. When the French missed that kick last year and the Black Ferns won it all, that was amazing.

“It’s stating the obvious that if the All Blacks are winning then sales go well. That loss against France before the Rugby World Cup in September definitely hurt.

“It takes weeks to see that momentum come back. It’s the same in any sport, but fans in New Zealand are ruthless. If we do go on to win the Rugby World Cup it’ll be historic. If not, then commercially it will have a huge impact.

“Hopefully the ABs score enough tries this weekend, so it doesn’t come down to that.”