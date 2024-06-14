How much will Germany make based on their progress in the 2024 EUROs?

(Proceeds go to the FC Barcelona charity)

EURO 2024 is just around the corner, and it has people buzzing; the first European international tournament in Germany since 1988 (then called West Germany). This is a big deal, and every team will have an added incentive to win it because there are cash prizes for winning games.

According to Sky Sports journalist Kerry Hau as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia, the DFB will be giving out the following amounts of cash to each player Germany based on their performance:

Bonuses each national team player will receive from the DFB depending on success at the Euros: • Group win: 50,000 euros • Quarter-finals: 100,000 euros • Semi-finals: 150,000 euros • Runner-up: 250,000 euros • Tournament win: 400,000 euros

FC Barcelona have players in that Germany team like İlkay Gündoğan and Marc-André ter Stegen and they will most likely request that the funds each player receives will be deferred to the club. Then again, either player might not get a lot of minutes.

