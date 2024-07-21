How much money will tonight’s fighters make?

With a big UFC fight set for this Saturday night, one of these two fighters will soon be fighting for a championship belt. Amanda Lemos is currently ranked number three in the division, while Virna Jandiroba is currently ranked fifth.

The winner of this bout will potentially face one of the top two contenders at a later date. A win will open the door for them to a title fight against Zhang Weili.

In fact, Amanda Lemos faced the champion last year and lost by unanimous decision. Since then, she fought Mackenzie Dern and bounced back with a convincing win. But the level of her recent opponents also means that Lemos has been making a lot of money with UFC.

The purse she’s taken home

The purse for the championship fight has already been talked about. Back at UFC 292, Lemos had her biggest payday, taking home a total of $182,000 as a contender.

As expected, her next win was significantly smaller. The official UFC 298 salaries have now been released and from what we’ve seen, Amanda was paid $80,000 as a guaranteed purse, plus she received a win bonus of another $80,000 and additional sponsorship money, for a total of over $200,000.

The positive result against Dern means Lemos will get another raise and by headlining the event, Amanda Lemos is expected to get at least $100,000 from UFC Vegas 94 payouts.

What will Jandiroba earn?

As for Virna Jandiroba, she is still building her career and has not faced the same level of opposition as Amanda. This translates to smaller purses and a possible huge payday for her this Saturday, the highest of her career.

From the limited data on her past earnings, we discovered that she has never earned more than $45,000 as a guaranteed salary. Based on the fact that this will be her main event debut, Virna Jandiroba is expected to receive at least $60,000.

What time is the UFC Lemos vs Jandiroba fight starting?

The show kicks off at 2 p.m. local time (5 p.m. ET) with preliminary fights, and the main event is expected to kick off at 5 p.m. (8 p.m. ET).

The entire UFC Fight Night show can be seen live on ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and SiriusXM Fight Nation 156.