How much money will the winner of the Makhachev vs Poirier fight make?

UFC 302 will feature the hotly-anticipated clash between current defending UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev and his challenger, Dustin Poirier.

UFC 302: Makhachev vs Poirier LIVE, latest updates

The million-dollar purse for this fight will favor the reigning champion Makhachev and should he continue his winning streak, he could even up doubling his winnings.

Makhachev, who has won 25 of his 26 fights, will take on Poirier at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on June 2.

And the Russian is likely to be the favorite, given that Poirer has lost eight of his 38 fights in his career, although the 35-year-old did knock out Benoit Saint Denis to win his last fight at UFC 299.

How much will the stars of UFC 302 earn?

Makhachev is currently the highest paid mixed martial arts fighter in the industry, so it is no surprise that rumors suggest his contract is worth more than $1 million – with the potential for his earnings to increase to $2.2m.

These numbers are derived from various earnings where pay-per-view broadcast rights are considered. On the other side, Poirier, will earn a guaranteed purse of $800,000 and his total earnings will reach a maximum of $1.7m, which includes possible bonuses, sponsorship money and performance bonuses.

Sean Strickland, Paulo Costa and Kevin Holland are the only fighters who will surpass the $500,000-plus pay-per-view range after Makhachev and Poirier.

Who will be eligible to earn the UFC’s performance bonus at PPV 302?

UFC has increased the number of fighters eligible to receive performance bonuses and the company will put up the performance incentives to $50,000.

Most of the time, the UFC offers promotional bonuses to four fighters, but this big event has given two more fighters some extra motivation to give it their all in the octagon and emerge victorious.

Once there is more information on UFC 302 where the main event will be headlined by Makhachev and Poirier, MARCA will give you all the details. Be sure to follow along by tuning in to our website to follow the blow-by-blow of this great event.

What time is the UFC 302 Main Card?

This weekend’s UFC main event between Makhachev vs. Poirier is expected to start around 10:00 pm ET. Everything will depend on how the preliminary fights develop.

So you can watch it, the PPV will be available on ESPN+ at a cost of $79.99.