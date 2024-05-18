How much money will Fury and Usyk make from today’s bout in Saudi Arabia?

The highly anticipated clash between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday in Saudi Arabia promises not only to define the first undisputed heavyweight champion in 24 years but also to be a lucrative event for both fighters. Set to take place at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, this bout will crown the absolute monarch of the heavyweight division for the first time since Lennox Lewis achieved this feat in 2000.

Fury, with an unbeaten record of 34-0-1 and 24 knockouts, is the current WBC champion. His opponent, Usyk, boasts an undefeated record of 21-0 with 14 knockouts and holds the WBA, WBO, and IBF titles.

John Fury starts bleeding after voilently headbutting member of Oleksandr Usyk’s team

Fury’s last outing in October 2023 saw him overcome a surprising knockdown to defeat former UFC champion Francis Ngannou. Meanwhile, Usyk’s most recent fight in August was marked by a controversial victory over Daniel Dubois, following a contentious low blow.

This fight, delayed by three months due to a cut Fury sustained while sparring, is now set to be the biggest challenge of their careers.

What will Fury and Usyk earn?

As for the financial stakes, U.S. promoter Bob Arum has indicated that Fury could walk away with over $100 million. This sum represents 70 percent of the total purse, suggesting that Usyk would earn approximately $30 million. However, Arum hinted that these figures could be conservative estimates.

“If you told Tyson Fury he’s set to make $100 million, he’d really get p****d off,” Arum noted.

“Because he thinks and I think he’s right that he’s gonna make a lot more than that.”

This implies that Usyk’s earnings could also surpass the $30 million mark, making this event a financial windfall for both fighters.

Today’s big event in Saudi Arabia will begin at 12:00 pm ET with all preliminary fights scheduled for today. The big fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk is expected to begin around 6:05 pm ET. The main event broadcast will be available on ESPN+ PPV.