How much money star pro makes

Bryson DeChambeau is looking to add to his career in earnings in a big way at the 2024 U.S. Open. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Star pro golfer Bryson DeChambeau is making waves at the 2024 U.S. Open, where’s he’s eyeing an enormous paycheck. But how much money does he actually make? Here’s what we know about DeChambeau’s net worth, yearly earnings and more.

Bryson DeChambeau’s 2023 earnings

First, let’s look at how much money DeChambeau made last year. Forbes put together a list of the highest-paid pro golfers of the year, and Bryson came in at No. 6 on that list with an estimated $44 million in earnings.

‘Salty balls’: Bryson DeChambeau explains bizarre secret to his U.S. Open success By:

Kevin Cunningham





Of that $44 million, Forbes found that $43 million came from on-course earnings and only $1 million from off-course earnings. That’s because DeChambeau is one of the stars of LIV Golf. When he decided to join LIV, he surrendered millions of dollars in annual endorsement money,

The tradeoff was a massive contract with LIV (more on that later) and massive purses in LIV Golf events, where an individual victory pays out $4 million. Should he pull off his second U.S. Open win at Pinehurst, he’ll earn a hefty $4.3 million.

The $44 million figure consists of tournament winnings and an estimation of payout from DeChambeau’s initial LIV contract.

Bryson DeChambeau’s net worth

When it comes to DeChambeau’s net worth, the picture gets hazier. Some outlets on the internet have pegged that number at just $14 million. But the non-public nature of Bryson’s contract with LIV makes determining that number difficult.

How big was DeChambeau’s LIV deal? It’s been reported that it includes $100-125 million guaranteed. Other sources have reported that half of that figure may have been paid upfront when DeChambeau signed.

By the end of 2023, he was estimated to have made over $15 million on the course in his brief LIV career. In his previous PGA Tour career, he raked in more than $30 million, including $2.25 million for his 2020 U.S. Open victory.