June 8, 2024
How Much Money Should You Expect To Spend on a Vacation in 2024?

If you’re planning a trip, especially on a budget, it makes sense to consider all of the costs. Some of the expenses might not present themselves as obviously as the flight or hotel cost. So, we’ve compiled a comprehensive list of the costs you want to account for. The list includes everything from parking and transportation to food and souvenirs. 

Generally, if you’re planning a trip for two, you can expect the cost to be around double what it would cost for an individual. For a family of four, you can expect to add on $1,000 to $2,000 extra, as you will likely come across family discounts for lodging and attractions, and won’t need to continue adding hotel rooms.

There are a handful of ways you can save money through timing. Flight reservations made months in advance are cheaper than those purchased close to the departure date. Traveling outside of peak seasons is less expensive, too. You can use credit cards for travel rewards that apply to flights, housing, food and entertainment.

Pre-Departure

Before you leave, you will incur some expenses. If you have any pets and don’t have someone to look after them, you’ll need to hire a sitter or pay for a kennel stay. According to HomeGuide, professional pet sitters will cost between $45 and $75 per night, and $250 to $375 per week. 

Flight

According to USA Today, the average airfare for a domestic round-trip flight is $370, while an international round-trip flight will cost around $1,370. If you want to purchase travel insurance, you can expect to pay between 5% and 6% of your total nonrefundable trip expenses.

Transportation

You first have the transportation costs to the airport, plus parking. You can expect to spend around $3.50/gallon for gas and $30 per day to park at the airport. After your flight, renting a car will cost roughly $85 per day, while public transportation or ridesharing like Uber or Lyft will cost an average of $50 per day.

Lodging

A decent hotel room with amenities will cost around $220 to $300 per night, or $1,540 to $2,100 per week. That rate will depend on location, so shop around.

Food

You can expect to spend around $60 per day, or $420 per week, domestically for food and restaurant costs. If you factor in alcohol costs, the figures rise to $90 per day, or $630 per week.

Attractions

The average museum entry ticket is $30 – a mostly standardized fee within the US, according to The New York Times. Like many attractions, if you’re considering souvenirs, you can tack on an extra $20. Amusement park entry costs around $75 to $100 per person, though a family might only spend around $150.

